US frightens Iraqis with threat to close embassy in Baghdad | Iran

A week after Washington warned Baghdad it was preparing for the eventuality of having to evacuate and close its Iraqi embassy, ​​Iranian and Western officials interviewed by Reuters confirm that the United States has already prepared for the withdrawal of its diplomats from ‘Iraq. A step “that the Iraqis fear turning their country into a war scenario,” writes the agency once again.

The threat, which was not made public and was first reported on an Iraqi news site and then reported by the Washington Post, was launched by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during an appeal telephone with Iraqi President Barham Salih, confirmed to Reuters members of the government in Baghdad.

According to Bloomberg, Pompeo repeated the warning to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadimi during a conversation over the past weekend. The US official reportedly told Iraqi officials that the decision to close the embassy would be made if they were unable to protect their representation from the growing attacks that Shiite militias launched against this and other US targets in Iraq.

Bloomberg sought confirmation from the State Department, but a spokesperson declined to comment on the Pompeo talks, saying only that the United States would not tolerate threats against its staff and accusing Iranian-backed Shiite militias of ‘be the biggest obstacle to the stability of Iraq.

Despite the fact that the US military presence in the country has been halved, Reuters writes that “any move by the United States to diminish its diplomatic presence” would be “widely interpreted in the region with an escalation of its confrontation with Iran “-” this could, in turn, open the possibility of military action, a few weeks before an election in which President Donald Trump has come forward to defend a hard line against Tehran “and the groups that are his allies. The US presidential elections take place on November 3.

With this in mind, Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr, followed by millions of Iraqis (and who in the past have fought major battles with the United States in the past) issued a statement a few days ago calling on the groups armed to avoid a rise in tension that would bring war back to the country.

One of the diplomats interviewed by Reuters said the Trump administration did not want “to be limited in its options” to weaken Iran or pro-Iran militias in Iraq. Asked whether he expected Washington to respond to attacks by these militias with economic or military measures, the diplomat replied: “Attacks”. There are also those who read these US warnings as a bluff designed to pressure groups like Sadr to refrain from further attacks and to support the Khadimi government.

Attacks on the Green Zone and the Baghdad Embassy (located in this vast walled area where most Iraqi power institutions and some embassies are located, as well as the headquarters of private security companies operating in the country) have since increased. The United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January.

The Kadhimi government has failed to control the militias – nor has it moved away from Iran, as Washington had hoped when Iran came to power. Shortly after, in August, he was received into the White House by Trump.

But ties with Tehran have not diminished, on the contrary: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has just returned from a two-day visit to Iran where he was received by the main Iranian leaders with whom he discussed strengthening economic and political ties. between the two neighbors, as well as the role of the United States in the region.

