The Republicans’ revolt against Trump has started, but it’s unclear what it will give – Watch

“There is something wrong with Donald Trump”, we hear in this video, with images in which Donald Trump sometimes makes faces, sometimes shows difficulty going down a ramp. “He is fragile, weak, has difficulty speaking, has difficulty walking. Why aren’t we talking about it and why isn’t the press covering Donald Trump’s secret trip to Walter Reed Hospital overnight?

After throwing the bait so much, Donald Trump bit. On June 20, at a rally in Tulsa – famous for being Donald Trump’s first during the pandemic and for causing an outbreak of infection, which could even have resulted in the death of the former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain – Donald Trump felt the need to respond to this video. It is true that he did so in a semi-humorous tone and with a visible ability to laugh (and make himself laugh) at himself – but he responded, which was precisely what they wanted at the Lincoln. Project.

“They know Donald Trump’s weaknesses,” says Observer Geoffrey Kabaservice, director of political studies at the center-right think tank Niskanen Center and author of the book “Rule and Ruin: The Downfall of Moderation and the Destruction of the Republican Party , From Eisenhower to the Tea Party ”.

“The purpose of the Lincoln Project is to make sure that Donald Trump never looks presidential and the way to do that is to push him into his corner,” he continued, in a telephone interview. Thus, underlines Geoffrey Kabaservice, these videos can even be seen by millions of people, but the main objective is another: “The audience they are looking for is one person: Donald Trump and his head”.

It might sound like a stretch, but more than that is the strategy of the Lincoln Project, which bought airtime to run its ads based on Donald Trump’s location, whether in Washington DC or Bedminster. , New Jersey, where it has a golf course. Also on Fox News, the US President’s election channel, to make sure he sees it.

That the goal of getting Donald Trump to give for Project Lincoln has been achieved seems obvious. However, there is another one that remains to be proven and which is now a giant question mark: is this the way to get Donald Trump votes among the Republican electorate?

“It is difficult to measure the effectiveness of the Lincoln Project and others among the electorate,” admits Geoffrey Kabaservice, himself a Never Trumper who, despite having worked directly with Republicans in the past, admits of an approach. left over the years of Donald Trump. . And, it seems, this is not a rare route. Looking at a Gallup poll, it’s clear that throughout the first half of 2020, self-identification as a Republican (or independent close to that sphere) has declined significantly.