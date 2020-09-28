Luís Gomes wins in Volta a Portugal and Veloso keeps his yellow jersey | Cycling

Luís Gomes (Kelly / Simoldes) won the first stage of the Tour in Portugal on Monday, triumphing on his arrival in Santa Luzia, in Viana do Castelo. In Minho, the 26-year-old rider attacked in the final climb – not too hard and ideal for explosive runners – and defeated Daniel Mestre and Gustavo Veloso, both of W52-FC Porto. With this result, Veloso retained the yellow jersey, in a stage that made no difference between the main favorites to win in the competition.

This Monday, the first kilometers of this Tour in Portugal were very peaceful. Marvin Scheulen (LA Alumínios) wanted to be the first fugitive of the competition and cut himself off from the peloton in the first kilometers of the stage.

The peloton gave little importance to the Portuguese cyclist, 23, of German origin, and let him ride more than eight minutes ahead.

Whenever they wanted, W52-FC Porto did what they have done in recent years: decide the outcome of the stages. The Sobrado team took the lead of the peloton and little by little reduced the fugitive’s advantage. But not enough.

It was only with the action of the Rally Cycling team that Scheulen ended up being neutralized, 13 kilometers from the goal, but the work of the American team did not bear fruit, no rider of this formation not having entered into the struggle for triumph.

On the way to Santa Luzia, on the way up, the French team Arkéa tried to attack with several cyclists, but W52-FC Porto controlled an already small team and canceled the Gallic efforts.

António Carvalho, of Efapel, toughened the race, before the decisive attack from Luís Gomes. Daniel Mestre answered for W52-FC Porto and “towed” the yellow jersey Gustavo Veloso, who cut the goal in third place and showed physical freshness on this opening day of competition.

For this Tuesday, no escape: there will be a duel between the main candidates for triumph in Volta. The stage starts in Paredes and ends 167 kilometers later, at the famous Monte Farinha, in Senhora da Graça, Gustavo Veloso’s yellow jersey will certainly be put to the test more than in the Viana stage.

