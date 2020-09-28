Brussels reiterates ultimatum and warns London of consequences of passing law that violates Brexit deal | Brexit

The European Union has received “no indication” from the UK government that it intends to correct or revoke aspects of its UK Internal Market Bill which conflict with the provisions of the Protocol to the EU. Ireland to the Withdrawal Agreement, in violation of international law – and which “pose serious problems” to the negotiation of the economic and political partnership after the transition period of “Brexit”.

“Despite what is happening, we remain available to negotiate, in good faith, our proposal for an ambitious trade agreement with zero quotas and zero tariffs. It will never be the European Union that will put an end to the negotiations ”, declared Maros Sefcovic, vice-president of the Institutional Relations Committee which represents the EU on the joint committee which oversees the implementation of the agreement on Brexit after the third meeting. with his British counterpart, Michael Gove, this Monday.

As you have mentioned, it is in this committee that London will have to resolve the problems raised by the new regime which will be applied to Northern Ireland at the end of the transition period – and not, unilaterally, by through national legislation. “If internal market law is adopted in the current format, it would constitute a serious violation of protocol and international law”, and the EU will be obliged to use the “remedies” provided for in the exit agreement to resolve this dispute. “We will have no problem doing it,” he said.

With the deadline set by Brussels for Downing Street to resolve the ‘problem’ posed by national law which is about to run out, Sefcovic admitted that Boris Johnson’s decision will have immediate implications in the negotiations for the signing of ‘a free trade agreement that will overcome the constraints that will inevitably arise with the end of the transition period. “For us, restoring confidence depends on withdrawing the law,” he said.

The two parties resume talks on Tuesday, in a new round deemed “decisive”: according to the schedule established at the start of the year, when the United Kingdom left the EU, the trade agreement should be closed on October 15, to be approved by EU leaders and ratified by the European Parliament and Westminster before the end of the year.

Given the deep differences that remain in areas as sensitive as competition (a level playing field) or fisheries, where the EU requires the UK to respect the principle of reciprocity, expectations that it will always be possible to avoid the scenario of in the agreement and the “leap over the precipice” are reduced, if not practically zero.

“From the start of this process, we said that we were only interested in a basic trade treaty, and we continue to face demands that would lead us to accept solutions that do not reflect the reality of our business. status of independent country, “commented a spokesperson for the Prime Minister. Minister, Boris Johnson, in London. “Now that we will enter the final phase of negotiations, we will not fail to concentrate on the essentials to reach this basic agreement,” he added, as quoted by Reuters.

But from Brussels’ point of view, trade issues are not just about the new framework for future relations with the UK. As the Vice-President of the Commission insisted, several technical aspects of the implementation of the Brexit agreement remain to be resolved and “the window of opportunity is closing quickly”. Sefcovic recalled on Monday that the transition period ends in less than a hundred days and that the procedures and infrastructure necessary for the implementation of the new regime at the border of Northern Ireland are not yet operational.

“Our main message is that we need to speed up the work and ensure that all technical issues are resolved by January 1, 2021,” he said. In addition to the delays in the structure that will have to be put in place for phytosanitary and customs controls between the EU and the United Kingdom to take place outside the island of Ireland (the solution provided for in the protocol annexed to the exit agreement), Brussels is concerned with the procedures for legalizing EU citizens residing in the UK – citizens’ rights were the first point agreed between the two parties in their divorce proceedings.

According to Sefcovic, citizens and non-governmental organizations have expressed concerns, which have noted that UK authorities distinguish between EU nationals during the administrative process of granting residence status. “Citizens are registered in different categories, this is unacceptable. We cannot have two different classes of beneficiaries, ”complained Sefcovic.

