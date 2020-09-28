Covid19. The seventh sero-epidemiological survey starts in the provincial capital of Mozambique – Observer

The National Institute of Health of Mozambique will conduct, from this Monday, a seroepidemiological survey among more than four thousand people in the city of Lichinga, provincial capital of Niassa, aiming to identify the groups and areas most exposed to Covid-19.

The investigation will use rapid tests that will identify people who have been exposed to the virus, which does not necessarily mean that they are sick, ”announced José Manuel, director of the provincial health services.

The same source designated health professionals, defense and security forces, passenger carriers and market vendors as “priority groups” for the sero-epidemiological investigation.

The study in this city, which will last 10 days, will count on the participation of six health teams, in addition to the collaboration of 45 community mobilizers. The test is carried out on the basis of a blood sample from the fingertip and provides the result in 15 minutes.

Niassa province has a total of 77 active cases, out of a total of 7,983 infections already recorded in the country since the announcement of the first case on March 22. Health officials still count 58 deaths across the country and 4,807 (60%) people have recovered, according to the latest update.

The city of Lichinga is the seventh to conduct a seroepidemiological survey in Mozambique, after the cities of Nampula, Pemba, Maputo, Quelimane, Tete and Beira.

Mozambique has 58 deaths from the novel coronavirus and a cumulative total of 7,983 cases.