Country leaders discuss uniform corona rules: no alcohol is also a solution – politics

It has now happened too often that it was a coincidence. Every time a corona meeting with the prime minister comes around, Angela Merkel in the CDU presidency warns of the dangers of the pandemic. On this Monday, however, the warning was particularly drastic: if the figures continue like this, Germany will be at 19,200 infections per day at Christmas.

One must definitely include local herds; The Chancellor, in particular, found the Berlin Senate too lax: “Something must be done in Berlin!”

But it’s not that far before the federal state video switch on Tuesday. This time, Markus Söder and Armin Laschet agree on the requirement to introduce a nationwide “Corona traffic light” with stricter measures to be taken as soon as local guide values ​​are exceeded. On the recommendation of his expert council, the North Rhine-Westphalian came ahead of Bavaria.

Other state leaders, such as Malu Dreyer (SPD) from Rhineland-Palatinate, are in principle arguing for such national benchmarks. The district assembly chairman Reinhard Sager (CDU) explicitly asks for the lowest possible upper limits for private parties: from 50 participants it will be logistically extremely difficult to follow the contacts if there is a positive person – an opinion that many experts share.

But whether national guidelines are needed has been a political issue for months. The CDU leaders of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, Michael Kretschmer and Rainer Haseloff, lead the stubborn front. Kretschmer recently emphasized that he relies on personal responsibility rather than coercion.

Haseloff pointed out that the infections in Saxony-Anhalt have only increased slightly from a low level – no reason to consider stricter measures now. How much of this skepticism is due to epidemiology and how much is due to the state elections in March is hard to say. Epidemiologists, virologists and practitioners often discuss in detail which measures are useful. It’s less about what lowers the likelihood of transmission of germs or makes it easier to trace the contacts. In practice, the question often seems more important: how well do rules and measures work?

Critics point to this

For example, if, as is now the case in many places, supermarket employees are not entitled to see a certificate for the release of the mask, then every mask refusor gets away with the claim. Even if the number of guests at family parties is limited, the question arises of who should check how high the penalty is and who can impose it effectively and irrefutably – were there really 52 guests and not just 48?

The fact that the pandemic is complicated enough already argues for uniform rules

However, from a purely mathematical point of view, such a restriction is considered sensible, and not just because each additional guest increases the likelihood that someone is contagious. The opportunities for effective follow-up also decrease as the number increases. Even the upper limit of 50 people, which applies in many places, for parties that are not specially registered, is considered problematic by many experts.

A general open-air mask requirement probably wouldn’t make much sense. This is evident from the studies of the places where infections often occur. So far they have come to the conclusion that the probability of transmission outdoors is probably at least 20 times lower than in enclosed spaces. An evaluation of more than 7,000 infection cases in China was able to prove with any certainty such an infection in only one patient. Only people with severe respiratory disease are currently considered potentially endangered outdoors – and people who are so close and so long together at meetings or parties that the fresh air doesn’t spread the virus enough.

There is also a debate about alcohol bans in public. Behind this lies the experience and concern that alcohol inhibits and contributes to the fact that distance and contact rules are no longer so strictly enforced. There are no clear findings on how effective such a ban would be. What is certain is that abstinence alone does not prevent infection.

The question of whether national rules are needed is probably in the first place psychological-sociological anyway. This is supported by the fact that the pandemic is complex enough in itself. Uniform requirements are easier to communicate through the media and authorities and, especially for travelers, easier to implement than a maze of federal regulations.

Like Haseloff, the critics point to the different contamination situations. They recognize the danger that personal freedom and economic activity will be disproportionately restricted in many places and that there is no incentive to make conditions superfluous on their own. The proponents of the Corona traffic light try to take these concerns into account: It is a uniform set of boundaries and rules – specific measures must continue to be decided locally.