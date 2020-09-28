Six Senses Douro: there are new health and wellness retreats in Lamego | Douro

Good air and good views are guaranteed: Six Senses, in the lands of Lamego, is located on the river bank and lives in luxury, not only from the hotel, but also from the Douro landscape considered as World Heritage by UNESCO . Now the resort has decided to add special retreats and offers a healthy fall-winter getaway.

The retreats, generally four nights long, will be led by specialists in each thematic area, with the program for October and November guaranteeing sessions between yoga or tai chi, detox and healthy cooking or even a few days of retreat for those who are you. curious about Chinese medicine. In addition to thematic sessions, clients can also enjoy full board and, depending on the program, swimming pools, spa and saunas and other services, massages or workshops.

The activity plan opens on October 11 with a yoga and health retreat hosted by Inês de Bragança, specializing in these two themes and who believes that “balance and well-being come when you combine the power of yoga with a natural and holistic diet, ”read a statement. Massages, meditation sessions, health workshops, Pilates and tours are part of the program.

Douro Valley Six Senses

On October 18, there is a retreat guided by Miguel Damas, clinical director of Clínica Cristina Sales – Medicina Funcional do Porto. The program is a longevity retreat and is for anyone who wants to learn how to “slow down the signs of aging” and “feel and look younger”. A striking motto that includes a well-being examination, a private meeting with Miguel Damas, between activities (going to a forest bath?) And health workshops and others.

Next, John Sanchez guides a traditional Chinese medicine retreat on November 9. It’s a program that promises to help “holistically” with burnout and stress prevention. The retreat includes a private meeting with the specialist, as well as acupuncture or tai chi sessions and other activities and workshops.

Also from November, and under the responsibility of the resort’s resident team of specialists, there will be a detox retreat from November 30 to December 4.

Retreat prices start at 2,830 euros (yoga), 2,350 euros (Chinese medicine) and 3,370 euros (longevity) per person. For the last two, there is a special price if you want to book for two people: respectively 3500 euros and 5195 euros. The values ​​are valid in the case of the longevity retreat until October 3, in the Chinese medicine retreat until October 20, then increase.

More information on the stay, prices and complete programs on the Douro Valley website.

