Madrid seeks balance between fighting the pandemic and protecting the economy | Spain

As of Monday, around one million inhabitants of Madrid have been living under severe health restrictions, with the aim of stemming the growth of infections with the new coronavirus. Traffic in these neighborhoods is conditioned and its inhabitants can only leave if they present justifications deemed acceptable.

The imposition of these measures in part of the region is not consensual: the government recommends extending the restrictions to 200 of the 286 health zones of the Community of Madrid, but the regional leader, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, refuses to ” increase the conditioned area for economic reasons.

The Madrid region is one of the hardest hit by the new coronavirus, with nearly a third of deaths recorded across Spain since the start of the pandemic – 9,213 deaths out of a total of 31,232 in the country.