Questions of the day: Merkel warns of rapid increase in corona cases and visits Navalny – which was important – politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

Merkel warns about the number of infections such as in France: The chancellor has warned of a rapid increase in new corona infections in Germany. At Christmas, the daily number of infections could be 19,200 “if it continues like this,” Merkel said Monday at a rotating conference of the CDU presidency. You can find more news about the corona pandemic on our blog.

Search for a repository in Germany: A report shows which geological areas could qualify for a repository for nuclear waste. Parts of Berlin are also included.

Billionaire Trump probably paid just $ 750 in taxes: The New York Times reported, referring to Trump’s tax documents, that for decades the U.S. president used nearly every available loophole with the tax authorities. Apparently without scruples. We’ve put together Trump’s tax tricks.

War between Armenia and Azerbaijan: the two states fight over Nagorno-Karabakh, dead and wounded. The UN and several states are calling for de-escalation and negotiations. Both parties report gains in terrain.

Merkel visited Navalny in the Berlin Charité: Putin’s opponent Navalny was visited by the Chancellor at the bedside. “A personal meeting,” says the federal government.

What was discussed?

A chance for the shiny scrap metal? Names are now being mentioned in the search for a repository, but the nuclear waste is scary. And the desired transparency could become a shortcoming, notes Matthias Jauch.

The journalism of the Tagesspiegel: Marcus Franke has been discussing with other readers on Tagesspiegel.de since 2014 and also comments on our work. A conversation about care, attitude and politics.

What more can be said: There is no censorship, says the Basic Law. But it has an effect on the public if the maximum fine is always imposed on Twitter, says my colleague Jost Müller-Neuhof.

The daily traffic madness: fast-moving cyclists make their way across streets, sidewalks and parks. Regardless of others. Berlin can no longer bear that, my colleague Heike Jahberg demands. Their outrage is aptly titled: Stop Anarchy on Two Wheels!

What can Tagesspiegel subscribers read?

The Triple Crisis in Britain will make Johnson disappear from office? Brexit chaos, corona rise, job losses – the British are facing tough months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly coming under fire, including within his own party.

Finally allotment gardeners! Thousands of applicants per plot, years to wait – allotments are in high demand. You have to be patient or go to Brandenburg. Two examples show how it is possible.

How at-risk children are suffering from the pandemic: For chronically ill children, going to school brings many uncertainties. This affects their psyche and the whole family life.

Symptom-free infected people drive the Covid-19 infection process: Isolating Sars-CoV-2 infected people at an early stage prevents infection. But you cannot rely on signs of the disease.

What can we do?

Baking: little effort, lots of fun: we have a new baking idea every weekend. It doesn’t have to be seasonal fruit for part 12.

Listen to the podcast: Kevin Kühnert speaks in the Checkpoint Ringbahn interview about the role model function of red-red-green, political sausage and party friendships.

Watch a documentary: Arte documents life and daily political life in the East Saxon AfD stronghold of Bautzen in a ten-part series. The first part runs today at 7:40 PM.

Click on YouTube: In his new YouTube show, Friedrich Küppersbusch explains the nature of the shit storm and messes with a prominent colleague.

Visit a photo exhibition: The European Photo Month starts on October 1 with more than 100 exhibitions in Berlin. Manager Oliver Bätz explains how to keep an overview.

Go to the cinema: “No orange tree grows in Berlin” tells a father-daughter story in Weddinger’s petty criminal environment. Kida Ramadan’s directorial debut has a harsh, cordial tone.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

From 2 p.m., the prime ministers will discuss the corona pandemic and possible strategies with Chancellor Angela Merkel. In the run-up, there has been heated debate about whether more consistent rules should be introduced again.

In many regions of Germany, there will be warning strikes in local public transport tomorrow. Berlin is also affected.

Number of the day!

Last year, 4,706 field trips took place at schools in Berlin. Every fifth of this was done by air. The destinations are: Nice, London or Chicago. We have the impressive list of destinations.

Finally, I would like to give you reading advice: Our dear colleague Joachim Huber contracted the corona virus in the spring. In an interview he now reports on his struggle for survival – which is as terrifying as it is encouraging. We are all happy that he is feeling better now.

With this in mind, stay healthy!

Best wishes

Benjamin Reuter

Head of Newsroom