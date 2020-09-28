António Costa wants to speed up Montijo airport “for what will be post-covid demand” – Observe

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps to ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

Prime Minister António Costa told the Portuguese Tourism Confederation (CTP) conference that he intends to speed up the implementation of the Montijo airport project. “It will not be a pandemic to change a project deemed necessary for more than 50 years”, estimated the head of government, arguing that “post-Covid tourism will surely be a good sector of activity in a country which has been the best destination in the world for three years. consecutive years “.

António Costa said that the government has made a commitment with the ANA and the municipal council of Moita “so that nothing justifies delays in the established timetable and that we can have a new airport in Lisbon for what will be a post request. -covid ”, he indicated in a conference to be held this Monday at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation; and where “post-Covid-19 tourism” has been debated.

The Prime Minister’s announcement is in line with the opinion of Francisco Calheiros, President of the CTP, who also stressed that “we must immediately start working on the construction of the Montijo airport, the margin to support this project is already completed “.

The government is also preparing to relax the recovery support measure, which replaced the simplified dismissal, as well as an initiative that will recover part of the VAT on tourism and catering services, the Premier said. minister. António Costa said that, given the evolution of the economy, he “is preparing the flexibility of the measure to support the recovery, replacing the simplified dismissal”, without giving further details.

Simplified dismissal was replaced in August by the gradual recovery support measure and the extraordinary financial incentive to normalize business activity – which includes support equivalent to two minimum wages per worker paid over six months or one salary minimum paid in one month. tower.