Covid19. UN in Guinea-Bissau supports more than 1,500 families with monthly cash transfers – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps to ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

The World Food Program (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will support more than 1,500 families in Guinea-Bissau with a monthly cash transfer to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

WFP and UNICEF are committed to alleviating the hardships of those without measures to defend themselves, by focusing on families with multiple vulnerabilities, mainly headed by women, with children, the elderly, people suffering from malnutrition, disabilities, chronic diseases and unemployed, ”said Kiyomi Kawaguchi, WFP representative in Guinea-Bissau.

In a statement sent to Lusa, the two United Nations agencies stress that the program will help 11,000 people “through monthly transfers of money via mobile phone”.

“Each family will receive 40,000 CFA francs [cerca de 60 euros] for three months in order to help alleviate the socio-economic impact of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, ”the statement said.

The program is expected to cover areas of the country where the prevalence of food insecurity is highest, including 100 families in the autonomous sector of Bissau, where positive cases of Covid-19 are more numerous. The country has, to date, 2,362 positive cases of Covid-19, including 39 deaths.

WFP and UNICEF report that Covid-19 “has put enormous pressure on families in rural areas due to the limitation of economic activities”, including the cashew nut campaign, the country’s main export product and on which they depend directly or indirectly. 80% of the Guinean population.

The current situation requires the development of a contextual social assistance program, adapted to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis accompanied by effective and efficient communication to reduce the risks for families and children ”, declared Nadine Perrault, UNICEF representative in Guinea-Bissau.

In addition to monthly cash transfers, the two United Nations organizations will monitor the program remotely through regular telephone contact with beneficiaries.

The program, which had the collaboration of the Ministry of Women, Family and Social Solidarity, is funded by the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund for the Response and Recovery of Covid-19 and the Italian Agency for development and cooperation.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) on Monday handed over to the High Commissioner for Covid-19 in Guinea-Bissau 20 hospital beds for the isolation room for patients with the disease caused by the new coronavirus .

Today [segunda-feira] it is another symbolic delivery of this material. We have already delivered several medical equipment to support the national response, oxygen, medical equipment and consumables ”, declared Ainhoa ​​Jaureguibeitia, deputy representative of Unicef ​​in Guinea-Bissau.

Ainhoa ​​Jaureguibeitia was speaking at the High Commission for Covid-19, in Bissau, where the hospital beds delivery ceremony took place.

Stressing that the United Nations (UN) and Unicef ​​are very determined to fight against Covid-19 in the country, Jaureguibeitia recalled that the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus had “negative consequences” in various aspects of the people’s lives and that the agency provides support in several areas.

There is a whole set of actions, equipment and materials that we donate. In the coming days, we will donate two tents for sorting in Cacheu and Oio, ”he said.

The High Commissioner for Covid-19, Magda Robalo, thanked the support and assured Unicef ​​that the partnership “will continue” to strengthen the resilience capacity of Guineans and the country in emergency situations.

In the educational field, we are supporting the Ministry of Education in the reopening of schools with training for teachers and directors, in the field of sanitation and disease prevention. We will also install water points for hand washing in 1,500 schools across the country, ”said Ainhoa ​​Jaureguibeitia, Deputy Representative of Unicef ​​in Guinea-Bissau.

Classes in Guinea-Bissau should have started in September, but the start of the school year has been postponed to October 5 to create the conditions for permanence in schools to fight the pandemic.

The High Commissioner for Covid-19 will meet again with the Ministry of Education this week and hopes that the conditions for the start of the school year will be met.

“It is important that the children can go back to school,” said Covid-19 High Commissioner Magda Robalo.

According to Ainhoa ​​Jaureguibeitia, water points will also be installed in 50 health centers in Bissau and in the regions and in 900 villages in different regions of the country.

Most houses and schools in Guinea-Bissau do not have running water. Washing your hands regularly is one of the ways to prevent Covid-19, in addition to the use of a mask and social distancing.