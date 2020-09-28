Covid19. Zambia’s ‘default’ could trigger wave of bankruptcies in Africa, says Fitch – Observer

The rating agency Fitch Ratings warned on Monday that Zambia’s recent downgrade, seeking help from private creditors, could lead to further downgrades in Angola, Mozambique, Gabon and Congo .

Zambia’s recent downgrade could trigger a series of defaults in sub-Saharan Africa, where several countries are facing strong liquidity pressures and very high debt levels, and where the weight of doubt has increased. sharply increased in most countries over the past decade, ”Analysts say.

In a note to investors, to which Lusa had access, analysts at this rating agency owned by the same owners of the consulting firm Fitch Solutions specify that “in addition to Zambia, in C, Fitch assesses four countries of region at the CCC level, indicated that “financial default” is a real possibility “, and clarified that these countries are Angola, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Mozambique, all with a CCC score lower than the recommendation investment.

“The ratings of Angola and Gabon were revised downwards respectively in September and April, Cape Verde is at B- with a prospect of stable development, and six others are at level B”, adds the note. .

Fitch demoted Zambia last week, arguing that “the suspension of interest payments on the three debt issues, as requested in the ‘consent form’ sent to private creditors by the government in mid-September would constitute an exchange problematic of the debt, which, if approved, would lower the rating to “Default Selective”, ”they explain.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the drop in global demand, coupled with the fall in the price of raw materials, have plunged many African countries into an economic crisis, particularly severe in Africa due to the high level of indebtedness in most of the countries. country. .

“This year, there have already been a record number of defaults from countries, including Lebanon, Ecuador, Suriname and Argentina,” says Fitch Ratings, noting that in Africa “the percentage from countries where the ratio of interest payments to turnover is greater than 30%, it is now higher than before the debt reduction initiatives which eased the finances of these countries during the 2000s ” .

Zambia was one of the countries that joined the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which argues that private creditors should participate on similar terms, but does not make it mandatory in the agreement already requested by 46 countries, about thirty of them are Africans.

If countries demand suspension of debt service from private creditors, it could be called a “problematic debt swap” and lead to a rating review to Default Selective, ”they conclude.

