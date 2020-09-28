Catalonia. Independent executives condemn move to shut down Torra – Observer

The separatist parties and movements in Catalonia reacted on Monday with indignation to the confirmation of the disqualification by the president of the regional government, Quim Torra, considering that it is an “attack on democracy”.

The Spanish Supreme Court announced on Monday the confirmation of the disqualification for a year and a half of the president of the regional government of Catalonia, Quim Torra, for disobedience to the central electoral commission.

Spain’s supreme confirms Quim Torra’s dismissal from civil service for a year and a half

Catalonia’s Republican Left spokeswoman Marta Vilalta said the Spanish Supreme Court’s decision was an “attack on democracy” and regretted that a regional government president was disqualified “for brandishing a banner and exercised his right to liberty. expression.

“It is a very serious fact (…) and a democratic scandal”, declared Vilalta, adding that it is about a new chapter “on the general cause against independence”.

The independence movements of the Catalan National Assembly (also known as the Movement for Independence) and Òmnium Cultural used social networks to call at the end of Monday afternoon to reject the concentrations for the disqualification of Torra, as a form of protest against a decision they deem worthy of “An energetic political response” from the institutions of Catalonia.

Elsa Artadi, spokeswoman for the Juntos por Catalunya party, called on the Catalans to unite around independence parties so that they can overcome the 50% barrier in the next regional elections.

At a press conference, Artadi said the Supreme Court ruling is “an outrageous and illegal interference” by the justice system, which confirms the central government’s “repression” which “offers no political response” to the conflict in the autonomous region.

Artadi said Juntos por Catalunya would not present a candidate to replace Torra and that he would not prepare for the elections, leaving in the hands of the Catalan parliament, chaired by Republican Roger Torrent, a decision on the immediate political future of the region.

Torrent, on the other hand, said on Monday that it viewed Torra’s disqualification as an act “inappropriate for a democratic system.”

After hearing the Supreme Court ruling, Torrent used his Twitter account to say he expresses his full support for Torra, adding that “the crackdown will not end the will of the popular majority.”

Disabling the president from generality by exercising freedom of speech is inappropriate in a democratic system. Also supports MHP @QuimTorraiPla. The repression will not stop with the voluntary majority of these poor people. https://t.co/9I56EqUybd

– Roger Torrent ???? (@rogertorrent) September 28, 2020

Also the president of the Catalan parliamentary group of Catalonia in common – We can party, Jéssica Albiach, considered the decision against Torra as “disproportionate”.

“It seems to me an absolutely disproportionate legal consequence and a very serious fact. Because, whoever the president of the Generalitat (regional government) is, we demand self-government, ”said Albiach.

Likewise, the independence leaders who are in prison for the political process in Catalonia, have called the Supreme Court’s decision a “supreme disgrace”.

Former Catalan vice-president and leader of the Republican left of Catalonia, Oriol Junqueras, said it was “yet another judicial attack by the Spanish state against democracy and Catalan institutions”.

Carme Forcadell, former president of the Catalan parliament, also used Twitter to condemn the decision and express her “unconditional support” for Torra.

Always at your expense Molt Honorable President @QuimTorraiPla https://t.co/FRoEBTOqrS

– Carme Forcadell (@ForcadellCarme) September 28, 2020

Conversely, Miquel Iceta, leader of the Catalan Socialist Party, in line with the positions of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) declared that “no one is above the law” and that Catalonia “needs to open up a new chapter ‘in its history, As soon as possible.

Iceta admitted that the decision of the High Court – the first court to convict Torra – was “predictable” and that the Supreme Court was only confirming what was “inevitable”, regretting that the President of the Generalitat did not called for elections before being disqualified.