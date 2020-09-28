Financial market raises Brazil’s inflation forecast to 2.05% this year – Observer

Brazil’s financial market inflation forecast this year fell from 1.99% to 2.05%, according to the Focus report, released on Monday by the country’s central bank.

Financial market economists improved the estimate of the decline in Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) and started estimating inflation above 2% for 2020, which had not happened since the end of April .

The market inflation expectation for this year remains below the central target of 4%, set by the National Monetary Council, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points in both directions, i.e. that is, the lower limit is 2.5% and the upper one 5.5%.

For 2021, the inflation estimate has been maintained at 3.01%, as well as for 2022 and 2023, set at 3.50% and 3.25% respectively.

To achieve the inflation target, the Central Bank uses the base interest rate, the Selic, as its main instrument, currently set at 2% per year (historical minimum) by the Monetary Policy Committee.

Financial institutions consulted by the Central Bank of Brazil have adjusted the projection for the fall of the Brazilian economy this year from 5.05% to 5.04%. For next year, GDP is expected to grow 3.50%, the same forecast for 18 consecutive weeks.

In 2022 and 2023, the financial market continues to project GDP growth of 2.50% in this South American country.

The report also released projections for the entry of foreign direct investment into Brazil for this year, increasing from $ 53.76 billion (€ 46.10 billion) to $ 55 billion (47, 16 billion euros).

For 2021, the estimate has increased from $ 67 billion (€ 57.45 billion) to $ 68.50 billion (€ 58.74 billion).

The dollar’s exchange rate forecast remains at 5.25 reais (0.81 euro cent) at the end of this year. By the end of 2021, the US currency is expected to be in five reais (0.77 euro).