Political Animal: We are gold – political

Home – the place where no one has been. Said or wrote Ernst Bloch. With 30 years of German unity, the idea may arise that we should create a house together, right?

Housing doesn’t just refer to stone. It’s actually a lot more about building ideas, if you look closely at it. Especially if you look to the right. That is, whoever respects himself does not leave the term and how it should be filled to the right.

“We are the people” – there was nothing we could do about it at the time, and it must be. The feeling of happiness also had to do with the fact that the Germans – who always wonder who they are after Nietzsche – were very much together. East and West were points of the compass, not assignments or attributes of anything. And the call was unmoved. It must stay that way!

“We are one people”

“We are one people,” this call that followed, that is, we as a united people, was not just one after the D-Mark. We just have to (want to) remember it. Studies show that more than 30 percent in both West and East Germany believe East Germans have not actually arrived in Germany today. Which can also be interpreted the other way around: the majority already thinks so.

Yes, some people may think this is too deliberately positive. But positive thinking is easier to build on. The wall in the mind … That it must go is still the overarching mandate. But it can be achieved more often than not: anyone who accepts German reality. Even in these Corona times, we are gold in this country, at least by comparison, whether in Europe or worldwide.

Poster at the teacher’s home, recalling the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Alex demonstration last year Photo: imago / Ulli Winkler

Many would like to have our problems. A stable economy, a strong social system, a democracy that is not under discussion; in addition, the willingness to be confident and to improve existing circumstances to perfection.

Just look at the coalition’s efforts. In terms of result, it is not only large on a small scale.

New boot time

No reason for resignation, no expression of powerlessness, in part radical, no reason at all for a retreat into the traditional German interior, but every reason for departure. The talk of the new era of founding, by the way about an East German Chancellor, could be the agenda for more than an anniversary year.

So let’s call it Agenda 2030. By then, participation and representation in the ever-changing Federal Republic will have further changed. Our country, a country, “and as we improve this country, we love it and protect it. And it seems to us perhaps the sweetest, just like other people ”. Bertolt Brecht wrote. Justly.