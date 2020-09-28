CDS-PP says Portugal takes decisions according to Portuguese reality – Observer

CDS-PP leader Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos argued that Portugal “is taking decisions that correspond to Portuguese reality”, in reaction to the position of the US ambassador in Lisbon.

Asked about the statements of the American Ambassador, George Glass, in an interview with Expresso, published in the Saturday edition, in which he defends that “Portugal must choose between the allies and the Chinese”, Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos, argued that Portugal has as partners “countries at the service of the strategic understanding of the country”.

“Portugal is a sovereign nation with more than 900 years of history which has partners with whom we share the Atlantic interest and we maintain trade relations with countries which serve the strategic understanding of our country”, underlined the leader centrist who spoke with journalists, on the sidelines meeting with the administration of the port of Sines, in the district of Setúbal.

Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos also added that the country has sought to “establish this balance and in line with the vision of the economic bloc in which we operate, which is Europe, we will certainly choose to take decisions that respond to the Portuguese reality shortcomings in our economy and the challenges facing our growth ”.