Covid19. Fighting capital flight guarantees half of the funds needed in Africa – Observe

The United Nations Trade Organization estimated on Monday that the African continent could guarantee nearly half of the $ 200 billion it needs to deal with the pandemic if it manages to stem the flight of capital.

“The fight against capital flight and illicit financial flows in Africa could generate new funds to respond to the Covid-19 crisis on the continent”, we read in the report on economic development in Africa 2020, launched this Monday by the United Nations Conference on United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

“African countries must raise at least 200 billion dollars [171 mil milhões de euros] to cope with the socio-economic costs of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to emergency health spending ”, the report reads, which indicates that“ $ 88.6 billion [76 mil milhões de euros] they leave the continent every year in the form of illicit flight of capital, which represents a wealth that goes and stays outside the continent ”.

For United Nations experts, “keeping these funds on the continent can strengthen the response to Covid-19 and strengthen the resilience of African economies in the future.”

In the report, it is praised that in Angola, “in 2004 and 2012, following criminal investigations into corruption and money laundering in Angola, this African country and Switzerland allocated the recovered funds to the construction of a hospital, infrastructure, water supply and capacity building for the reintegration of displaced people ”.