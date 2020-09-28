Nadal and Thiem win with different feelings | Sneakers

The two great dominators of the Roland Garros tournament returned to the Parisian courts on Monday in different conditions. Rafael Nadal, winner of 12 of the last 15 editions, and Dominic Thiem, finalist in the previous two years, have beaten their first opponents in three sets, but only one has admitted enjoying the competition in wintry weather.

Even though he didn’t find the playing conditions that appealed to him the most, with the cold and humidity slowing down the game and making it difficult to create a spin, Nadal was fortunate enough to face a better suited opponent. to his needs to gain pace. and confidence: Egor Gerasimov (83rd), who made his debut at Roland Garros.

“This year the conditions are different and are not ideal for me. Today I served well and made good points with the right, but I have to play longer. Under these conditions, what I cannot afford is to play passively, because then the ball stops causing damage, ”said Nadal, after beating the Belarusian: 6-4, 6-4 and 6 -2.

“There was no wind and the thermal sensation is 10 degrees. Only the facilities are the same, everything else is different, ”added the Spaniard, who will have a second opponent, Mackenzie MacDonald (211th), also suited to his needs.

The more things change, the more they stay the same … @ RafaelNadal passes in the second round 6-4 6-4 6-2 over Gerasimov. # RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/W7IGV7Z8em

– Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 28, 2020

Dominic Thiem, who won his first Grand Slam title, faced another majors champion, but he felt very comfortable. In the clash between two US Open winners, the current and the 2014, Thiem defeated Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 6-3.

“I love the conditions, because, well, I’m Austrian, I’m used to it, even for juniors and futures, it was always like that, 10, 15 degrees. I love it when it’s not too fast and maybe I’m late to answer a lot of serves, ”said Thiem, who revealed he still managed to rest, to celebrate the title. of New York with his family and, at the same time, to prepare for Roland Garros.

Serena Williams (9th) has not competed on clay since elimination in the third round of the 2019 edition, 485 days ago, but she only struggled in the initial set to also overtake the ‘American Kristie Ahn (101st), by 7-6 (7/2), 6-0. There follows a re-edition of the quarter-final duel of the US Open with Tsvetana Pironkova, won in three sets.

The second day of Roland Garros was marked by the feat of the Italian Lorenzo Giustino, from the qualifying team, who, at 29, won his first victory of the tournament, at the expense of Corentin Moutet, by 0- 6, 7-6 (7/9), 7-6 (7/3), 2-6 and 18-16, at 6:05 a.m. – the eighth longest meet ever.

Wednesday is the first day of Novak Djokovic and also of João Sousa (77th) who, in the last session of court 4, faces Slovak Andrej Martin (102nd).

