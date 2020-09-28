Costa on the political crisis: we must not “complicate our lives” | Recovery and resilience plan

António Costa defended on Monday that it would be “insane” and “unjustified” for there to be a political crisis in Portugal because of the state budget for 2021 (OE 2021). “What we have to do is be ready to use this plan and not to complicate our lives, nor that of the European Union, and to add a crisis to the already existing crises (health and economic), at some point where Brussels has provided significant funds so that member states can deal with the crisis caused by the pandemic, argued the head of government.

The Prime Minister was speaking in São Bento alongside the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is until tomorrow in Lisbon to present the European recovery plan.

After interventions in which they showed total harmony in the objectives, the two leaders answered questions from journalists. When asked if they feared that a possible political crisis in Portugal over the approval of the budget would jeopardize this stimulus effort, Costa was confident that the budget will be approved “this year like the previous four years”, after saying there has been “positive progress” in the negotiations. “It is more important than ever to have a good budget”, declared the Prime Minister, arguing that the solution to the crisis does not depend solely on the existence of European funds.

Despite his optimism, he took the opportunity to post warnings: “We are ready to use these plans,” he said, warning of the need to “not complicate our life or that of the European Union. “. The impossibility of a political crisis in the midst of a pandemic has also been previously defended by the President of the Republic, who receives the President of the Commission in the Council of State this Tuesday.

Ursula von der Leyen, who had also been asked about the matter, responded after the PM, saying she had not commented on the national issues even though she said all was said. Before, the two had revealed a harmony in the priorities of the response to the crisis. In statements transmitted and translated by RTP 3, the head of the Community executive welcomed Portugal’s commitment to digital technology, an area sponsored by the European plan. “There are no coincidences. There are suitable measures in Portugal ”, declared the head of the community executive, also underlining the European attention to social issues and revealing how“ essential ”this topic is for the national executive.

Both were in a hurry for the recovery and resilience plan (RRP) to be completed as quickly as possible so that the EU would go to the markets to seek funding to move forward with a 10% share in the lead. Portugal is entitled to an amount of around 13 billion euros in subsidies in a global European package of 672.5 billion euros (including 312.5 billion euros in direct transfers to countries).

Costa praised the “exemplary” way in which the Commission led the response to the crisis and defended “this response capacity must not be compromised by national states”.

