Nagorno-Karabakh. Emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday – Observer

The UN Security Council is to hold an emergency closed-door meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting has been taking place since the weekend, diplomatic sources quoted by AFP news agency said.

Germany and France are at the origin of this initiative, but other members of the Council (Estonia, Belgium, United Kingdom) support the initiative, according to the same sources.

The return of armed conflict in this separatist Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, occurs in the midst of the UN General Assembly and raises fears of a large-scale war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the southern Caucasus, where Ankara and Moscow are fighting over areas. influence.

The deadly fighting continued on Monday between Azerbaijan – a predominantly Shia Muslim country on the shores of the Caspian Sea – and the Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh, and while the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has reinforced fears of an escalation with a combative speech in favor of Baku, the Azeri capital.

Since Sunday, the forces of the separatist enclave, supported politically, economically and militarily by Armenia, a country of the Orthodox Christian religion, and those of Azerbaijan have been fighting in the bloodiest battles since 2016. According to an incomplete assessment of fighting, at least 67 people have already been killed in the clashes.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is at the heart of the deteriorating relations between Yerevan and Baku. This was integrated in 1921 in Azerbaijan by the Soviet authorities, unilaterally proclaimed independence in 1991, with the support of Armenia.

Following a war that left 30,000 dead and hundreds of thousands of refugees, a ceasefire was signed in 1994 and accepted a Russian-American-French mediation called the Minsk group. However, armed skirmishes remain frequent.

In July this year, the two countries were involved in smaller-scale clashes that left around 20 dead. The most important recent fighting dates back to April 2016, with a balance of 110 dead.