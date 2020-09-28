“Having a political crisis was absolutely insane.” Costa takes a deep breath next to Ursula – Observe

“Very good!” António Costa breathed a sigh of relief at the end of the press conference and immediately after hearing the President of the European Commission follow the tradition of not commenting on domestic policy issues, to escape the question of whether fears that a political crisis in Portugal could jeopardize execution. of the community support that comes there. For the Prime Minister, this scenario is “absolutely insane” and he swore with Ursula von der Leyen that the budget for 2021 is being prepared “with normal tranquility”.

After a meeting between the two in São Bento, official residence of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister had to speak of the “irritant” of the moment: the difficult negotiation of the state budget, which has already been the subject of three public statements by the President of the Republic in the last five days: here, here and here. Always in the form of a warning, more and more essential.

Costa’s response took two parts: one to try to calm the spirits – with the guarantee that in the “ongoing negotiations” with the left parties, “nothing shows that this is going to happen” – and the another to try press the accelerator out of a chord. And this is the most urgent pedal in this phase, with only 14 days left before next year’s budget is handed over and technical negotiations are underway with the left.

But alongside the woman who proposed and was at the forefront of defending the European Commission’s proposal before the European Council, I did not want to play a weak role in this internal negotiation. “Well, I am not going to disturb the President of the European Commission with questions of national policy.” Despite this, he ended up guaranteeing that this debate “belongs to Parliament” and that it is prepared “with normal tranquility”.

Proof of serenity provided, but without leaving a warning: “We already have a health crisis and an economic and social crisis has been added, having a political crisis was absolutely insane and unjustified”. He also said from his experience of the past five years that he was “convinced” that “as in previous years” he had “a good budget”. And that “more than ever it is important” to have this budget “because this crisis does not depend on European support, but on our own and on the way in which we are able to adopt good policies”, given “the businesses, jobs and the creation of a climate of confidence “.

Today I received the president of @EU_Commission, @vonderleyen. We are working together for economic recovery. The way in which the EU, led by the Commission, has faced the current crisis is an example of the strength of unity. pic.twitter.com/MLygNgAGSM

– António Costa (@antoniocostapm) September 28, 2020

“Is easy? Has never been. But that’s part of it,” he admitted to journalists alongside the President of the European Commission who is in Portugal to participate in the Council of State, but also to present the Costa’s plan for European recovery and resilience on Tuesday. And Ursula von der Leyen refused to interfere in domestic affairs, even if Brussels is very sensitive to it, especially when it is preparing to introduce 12.9 billion euros subsidies in support of national recovery.

Regarding what it has in hand pending ratification by the countries, the President of the Commission dictated the urgency. “The negotiations are hard and intense because all the players know what is at stake. The pandemic is not over and we are going to live with the virus and this has an impact on the economies,” he said alongside the Portuguese Prime Minister, one of the leaders of southern Europe who feels this urgency. The President of the Commission promises that when the ratifications are made, “it will put money on the market. We are convinced that we will be able to do it in a short period of time ”.

And António Costa shares this need for speed and shows that he fears last-minute concerns when he asserts that “the ability of the Commission to respond must not be compromised by the Member States in the ratification processes necessary for the implementation. implementation of the plan “. And it is because Costa wants to put “quickly on the ground” the recovery and resilience plan, the first version of which is known on Tuesday, once again with the President of the European Commission at his side who declared that the European mechanism “was a fact. made in Portugal ”.