Deaths from covid-19 already exceed one million. Images from the nine months that changed the world | Coronavirus

Aerial view, captured by drone, of new graves to bury victims of the covid-19 pandemic, in the cemetery of Vila Formosa (Brazil), the largest in Latin America. May 26, 2020. PAULO WHITAKER / EPA

This Tuesday, the world passed one million deaths from covid-19. A number which, according to the WHO, can still be underestimated. The pandemic has claimed lives around the world, affecting countries like the United States of America, India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia, the countries with the highest death toll.

Since March 1957 people have died in Portugal and 74,029 have been infected – 47,884 cured and 24,188 active cases in Portugal.