The world has passed one million deaths from covid-19 | Coronavirus

The world reached one million deaths this Tuesday by covid-19. According to Johns Hopkins University, which has reported on the various indicators of how the virus has evolved since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1h45 1,000,555 deaths from covid-19 worldwide.

On January 11 this year, media around the world reported their first death: a 61-year-old man died on January 9 in Wuhan city, China. This man developed severe pneumonia and had other associated illnesses. Since then, Chinese cities have been quarantined, cases have been confirmed around the world and deaths have increased.

The first death outside of China was announced on February 2: he was a 44-year-old man in the Philippines. At that time, more than 360 deaths had already been recorded. The world began to know that it was in fact facing a virus that could kill. Meanwhile, passengers on a cruise ship (the Diamond Princess) are quarantined in Japan, the virus and the disease it causes have gained a name and Europe announces its first case on February 14.

At the end of February, the first death was recorded in the United States and the figures in Italy, more precisely in Lombardy, began to grow faster. In March, the first case in Portugal is eventually announced and the first death occurs on March 16 – today is almost 2000. Also this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declares a pandemic . Events are postponed all over the world – including the Olympics – and many countries impose detention. Doubts arise about whether to use a mask and in what contexts. There are more and more groups claiming to be developing vaccines and the question is when they will be available. One wonders how group immunity can be achieved and what immunity those who have contracted the virus will have.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The world reaches one million dead five months after crossing the one million infected threshold on April 3. Currently, the United States is the country with the most fatalities, followed by India and Brazil. Argentina is the country with the most deaths per 1,000 inhabitants.

Research on the virus, vaccine development and application (and thinking) on ​​the best public health measures continues in a northern hemisphere that will still have a winter, where covid-19 can find influenza. Last week, Michael Ryan, director of the World Health Organization’s health emergency program, warned that “it is very likely” that the number of deaths will double next year, if the tools already known are not are not used to contain contagion. With Pedro Sales Dias

continue reading