Pinto da Costa again criticizes the absence of an audience in the stadiums

The president of FC Porto admitted on Monday that it was his will for Sérgio Conceição to remain coach of the main “dragons” football team and said he would have “a scheduled conversation” soon. “We will let this period pass and we have organized a dialogue. My wish is that Sérgio Conceição continues. We will let this period pass, but after the storm comes calm. In three years we have won two championships and it is only fair that he stays at FC Porto with easier times. I wish you to continue at FC Porto ”, he declared.

In an interview with Porto Canal and on FC Porto’s 127th birthday, the manager again compared Sérgio Conceição to José Maria Pedroto.

“There are no such people. When I compare Sérgio Conceição to José Maria Pedroto, I naturally have to consider it a praise for Sérgio Conceição. This is what I saw from what I experienced with two. I have a fraternal friendship for Sérgio Conceição. I’m not saying that I see him as a son, because his parents are irreplaceable, and even today he spoke about it with emotion, but I have great admiration for him. It’s extremely rigorous, but always with rationality, interest and always putting the interests of FC Porto above all. Like José Maria Pedroto, he is capable of entering any war and without fear. They are different, but they have a lot in common in their work, their dedication, their passion and their willingness to always be on the side of FC Porto and to defend the interests of FC Porto, ”he said.

Pinto da Costa has again stressed that he does not understand the absence of an audience in the stadiums. “I think what is happening is unacceptable and that there is a lack of sensitivity on the part of those who lead in sport and those who are in DGS and do not know what sport is. It is therefore ridiculous to accept that the cabins have to be empty. Even though it was one person in each 100-seat box. In bullfights, space is full and there is no room for a break. They started football. Once they bragged about the miracle in Portugal, now the miracle is gone. And is it football’s fault? If a miracle turns into a nightmare or a deadly sin, it may be due to bullfights, open-air cinemas, indoor concerts or comedians in shows… And does football pay?

The leader continued, “There is no incongruity, there is incompetence. The Secretary of State for Sports comes to say that the problem will be solved, but there is a lady (Graça Freitas) who says the opposite. The epidemic has not increased because of football. Only in Portugal, there is no public in the stadiums. Even in the Azores, there are already supporters in the stadiums and the number of infected cases is not increasing. They have opened restaurants, cinemas, bullfights and shows with thousands of people, but only football is not.

The president of Porto believes that “this government will be linked to the bankruptcy of football and sport”. “The clubs continue to pay taxes, but have no income. Without ticket office and annual seats, we have a loss of 27. If we don’t pay, fines and threats will come soon, ”he recalled.

Pinto da Costa also spoke about the market. “Fábio Silva and Vítor Ferreira are gone. Now we have not given up on any player from this core of 16/18 players that the coach considered essential. We cannot prevent a club from coming here and paying the termination clause, ”explained the manager.

