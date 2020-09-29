Unmasked | Opinion | PUBLIC

Are we already in the second wave? Is she coming? We are in a pandemic crisis and there are problems of all kinds, including the threat to public accounts. There is no way to avoid them. Neither radical pessimism nor candid, illusionistic optimism can frame what will be, for now, the greatest global ordeal of the 21st century. Narcissism, on the other hand, doesn’t even help.

In the scale of errors accumulated over the last decades, with the discrediting of the teaching class (among others), the devaluation of the role of parents and the growing protectionism towards children and young people, there is still the asphyxiation of thought, intoxicated by all order. itchy young people are talked to narcissists. Whatever you do, young people are always right. Even if they ruin the public space.

In schools – repeatedly considered by the Ministry of Education as safe places – where it is known to have tried to do the best job possible to contain pandemic violence, there is a paradoxical morality without authority. . No matter how much you circulate in such and such a way, the mask is compulsory in the classroom, there are a thousand and one worries and there are those who are determined to enforce the sanitary rules, beyond the line that separates the street school, Overlapping external “technical errors”: the pupils live without limit of physical distance, remove the mask, do not avoid physical contact and behave like arsonist firefighters. Repeated warnings fall, as we know, into a broken bag. In other words, school looks like one thing, but it’s another.

So the Ministry of Education is right: schools are safe. The street is not. However, it turns out that not all students are irresponsible. Many, unable to defend themselves against the levity of others, know that the virus works out of carelessness and complacency. Even the vigilantes – victims, who knows, of the mockery of other colleagues – these students, support staff and teachers will not be able to contain what someone has said could already explode like a bomb before Christmas. When it becomes necessary to suspend classes, we will see the scale of the disaster.

The neglect of some young people is an insult and an assault on the school community. Nobody is ready to insult the insult? There are reasons for this. The virus does not sleep

One columnist said: “Just as the mentally ill are not responsible for social insanity,” a student or teacher is not responsible for the school community. This only works if everyone, without exception, is paddling on the same side. However, as this does not happen (because we were not educated in a spartan way and resilience fashion is a mirage), it would be good if the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of the Interior immediately articulate and design rapid solutions, translated into clear rules and laws, severely punishing non-compliance. Standards are always a drag, but without them (for a matter of life and death) the world would be even worse. The neglect of certain young people (explained by their light character and covered by their degree of immunity, in the double sense of the term) is an insult and an aggression against the school community. Nobody is ready to insult the insult? There are reasons for this. The virus is not sleeping.

A colleague said to me a few days ago, with grace: “there will still be people who will laugh at this situation: I mean, who survives, of course!”.

