Rio says “country is bad” if opposition leader and prime minister fail to engage in dialogue | PSD

PSD President Rui Rio said “the country is in bad shape” if the opposition leader and the prime minister allow their personal and political relations to deteriorate to the point of severing all avenues of dialogue.

In a short interview with RTP recorded last Friday and broadcast on Monday, in the latest edition of the program “For and against”, Rui Rio is asked if he “has a friendly relationship” with the leader of the PS and ‘First – Minister, António Costa, after raising an issue that brought them together on March 21, 2011 (at the time, the mayors of Porto and Lisbon, respectively).

“The balance to be struck is this: do not let any positive personal relationship affect the political function, but also do not completely degrade this relationship because of the political function,” he replied.

For Rio, a developed democracy “does not have the political and personal relationship between the leader of the opposition and the Prime Minister to break”. “The country is in bad shape if the opposition leader and the Prime Minister have simply degraded the relationship and there is no possible dialogue. It is very bad for the country and that, whoever has a sense of the state tries to avoid it, ”he said.

Rio admitted that there will be a lot of people who disagree with this point of view and that throughout history “most of the time” this has not been achieved. “I am making this effort, I think it is doing it too, because there are decisive moments for the country where it may be necessary to be able to speak, it is vital,” he said.

Asked about the PSD vote in general in the next state budget for 2021, the PSD leader replied that “it will be very difficult to agree”, but said he wanted to wait for the document. “It would even be bad for the country to agree with something completely built on the left. So what alternative was there for that, ”he asked.

Rio’s statements to the RTP were recorded before the President of the Republic on Friday afternoon on the sidelines of a visit to São Brás de Alportel, Algarve, said that while it is not possible to approve the state budget with “support to the left”, then “the opposition, especially the opposition which aims to lead the government”, must make it possible, as it did when it was leading the PSD.

Asked if it was a message for Rui Rio, the head of state replied that he “said what is common sense” and that it means “that there is a limit to what is proper to democracy, which is the free choice of parties and politicians ”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa acknowledged that the DSP can “be expensive to make the budget achievable”, to “disagree with this or that”, but argued that “it is important to approve the budget”.

Hours later, at the entrance to a meeting of the PSD National Council, also in the Algarve, in Olhão, which would approve a motion in favor of the possible re-election of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in the presidential elections of 2021, Rui Rio has responded to the words of the Head of State.

The president of the PSD refused on this occasion to feel pressured by the President of the Republic and declared that those who are under pressure are “PCP, BE, PS or PS with only one”, while his party “is , so to speak, on the bench to wait for the game to begin ”.

“The head of the PS, in this case also the Prime Minister, was very clear, he could not have been clearer, when he said that the day he needed the PSD to approve the state budget , his government no longer made sense, “said Rui Rio, referring to statements made by António Costa in an interview with the Expresso newspaper.

