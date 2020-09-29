Religion before and after citizenship. On the letter of the “ashamed” Catholics with the bishops | Opinion

“As a member of the Church, the baptized no longer belongs to himself but to the one who died and rose for us. Therefore, he is called to submit to others, to serve them in the fellowship of the Church, to be “obedient and docile” to the leaders of the Church and to regard them with respect and affection “

§ 1269, Catechism of the Catholic Church

The idea of ​​a citizen is fundamental and one of the main drivers of religious freedom. Centered on the issue of individual conscience and the freedom of choice of each individual, the liberal world, which experienced its revolution in Portugal exactly 200 years ago, has waged an arduous struggle for civil rights in favor of affirmation of the prevalence of citizenship over religious people: first, you are a citizen, only later religious.

Pupils who have not taken citizenship and development courses spend the year “on a provisional basis”

This path, with revolutions in the middle and major social fractures, is still affirmed today in several areas where a certain religious thought confuses, for example, a law that does not penalize, with an order of realization: the fact that abortion is not criminalized does not mean that it must be done, much less that a Catholic woman must do it – by defending the criminalization of certain practices, the religious citizen claims that the law expands its reading of the moral order to non-religious.

At this stage, a certain Catholic Church remains attached to visions of freedom that are complicated enough to face the current challenges of citizenship, a critical citizenship which asks each of us to take a constant position through our conscience, our free thought.

The paragraph with which I begin this text is only one example, the most canonically strong and canonical, which shows us how the tradition of the Catholic Church clung to a castrating hierarchy of individual freedom, while awaiting the assent of believers to the first positions: the believer “… is called to submit to others, to serve them in the fellowship of the Church, to be ‘obedient and docile’ to the leaders of the Church …”.

Now, it is in this structural and axial rupture of liberalism that a group of Catholics appeared publicly, declaring, in a document published or reported in almost all the national press on the 21st of this month: “We mean, with the frankness of Christians, that it is owed to our bishops, that your support to subscribe and to join the manifesto “For the defense of educational freedoms” against the compulsory courses of education for citizenship and development in the education of base we were very disappointed and disgusted. In other words, it embarrassed us! – as citizens, Christians and Catholics. “

This group of Catholics presents themselves as “citizens, Christians and Catholics”, showing us that they are citizens in the first place. They felt their freedom was minimized and offended by the public position of a bishop and cardinal whom they neither saw nor allowed to be their spokespersons. Far from the caciquismo of eight hundred (which in the post-April 25th was still felt in some rural areas with the parish priest indicating the vote that the faithful had to follow) where the religious authority guided those who felt sudden and not citizens, today the citizen the religious criticizes and speaks, even if it is against the hierarchy.

The paradigm shift that started with liberalism has gone even further. Today every citizen has a right on their side which is one of the most elaborate achievements of civil rights. In many “Western” countries, citizens have the right to refuse orders that go against their conscience or their appreciation of the situation in question. It is the right to hierarchical disobedience, a crystalline principle in the text of article 21 of the Constitution of the Portuguese Republic: “Everyone has the right to resist any order that violates his rights, freedoms and guarantees and to repel by force any aggression, when it is not possible to have recourse to public authority. “

It is here, in this confrontation between obedience and freedom, that a large part of the future of religion is played out. Or, better, it will be in this paradigmatic struggle that a large part of our time will be conquered or called into question, consolidating or rejecting the humanist principles of genealogy which have for main moments, the texts of the Declaration of the Rights of the man and citizen (1789), the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948, and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, 2000 and 2009.

