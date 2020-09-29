Regionalist Treaty of Tordesillas | Opinion

The process of electing the presidents and vice-presidents of the CCDR, in addition to perverting the foundations of the institution – the peripheral organs of the central administration as deconcentrated organs of the State – and running serious risks of partisanship of its management, constitute two errors in terms of the conceptions put forward.

It was presented as an important step towards regionalization, as a way to decentralize power between regions. Regarding this claim, it was quickly realized that it was only a hoax – both by the attribution of competences in nothing different from the current modes, as well as by the declarations of the minister the Trustees and the President of the Republic, who were quick to say that we were faced with different situations. The objective, once again, is to camouflage what has been enshrined in the Constitution since 1976.

Another convincing advantage was to democratize by the electoral act. This argument has always attracted supporters – the electoral college of mayors voting for the election of their regional representatives. Voting always has a democratic connotation. But who to vote for? And now it is clear that democracy has also “collapsed”. Vote for candidates “baked” by the top of the party apparatus (PS and PSD) without any consultation with the mayors of their own parties. The president is ours and the vice is yours – the votes are counted according to the number of elected officials, in a sort of regionalist treaty of Tordesillas. This central bloc party agreement, with personal disputes between candidates and which has even accelerated the reshaping of the secretaries of state, is limited to announcing the candidates without any warning sign of criteria or exposure of the program of action. .

To complete the “dream team”, there is another government deputy who, ironically, would be the result of an inter-ministerial election. It is not about anyone’s personal trust, but about the transparency of the process and the public knowledge of the programs to be supported. It is important to remember that these bodies, in the near future, will manage significant millions of euros. In fact, that is what pushed the process forward and therefore this term is five years.

As the electoral scenario is set, we are faced with a so-called new intention with old and addictive democratic funnel methods. Voters cling to the diktats of those chosen to be elected, before an effective appointment that shifts from administration to partisan. Choose those that please the chiefs, the municipal subordinates are condemned to vote. This ballot vote turns out to be a referendum to ratify the personal choices of the “owners” of municipal power.

If this is the democracy invoked as a great mark of the singularity of the process, we are talking about it.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

