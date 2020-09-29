“Operation Deterance”: Trump’s Plan to Keep 3.5 Million African Americans Out of the Ballot Box | United States

In 2016, Donald Trump’s White House campaign funded ads targeting 3.5 million African-American voters. The goal? Keep them away from the polls on election day and avoid voting for Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

This revelation comes as part of an investigation by the British television channel Channel 4, which had access to a database used by the team of the current President of the United States and candidate for re-election by the Party. republican. These lists bring together information from over 200 million people, categorized by political inclination. Deterrence [Deterence, em inglês] of these voters specifically targeted the African American population with 3.5 million categorized voters, the survey explains.

The Trump campaign divided voters into eight categories: one of those groups involved people who were still undecided about the candidate chosen on the ballot, but who would be more inclined to vote for Hillary Clinton, then the Democratic Party candidate for the White House. . For this group of people, named Deterence, the campaign posted ads on social media to discourage people from going to polling stations on election day.

These campaign tactics will have been collaborated with Cambridge Analytica, a company that incorrectly collected data from 50 million users, whose preferences were then used to manipulate information in the US election.

To justify the charge that the black population was a priority in this manipulation tactic, the survey compared the percentage of African Americans in various states to their respective weight in that group. In Georgia, for example, 61% of the people on the “Deterence” list were from the African American community, which makes up only 32% of the total population. This over-representation occurs in several other states in North America.

The Trump campaign spent $ 44 million (€ 37.7 million) on Facebook during the campaign that resulted in Trump being elected. What ads have these voters seen? It is not possible to know. According to Channel 4 News, Facebook has not clarified the details of these commercials.

Commenting on the findings of this investigation, the vice-president of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) said he was “shocked” by the results of the investigation. In turn, former Trump activist Brad Parscale told PBS he was not aware of any strategy that “targets African Americans” in the 2016 election.

This is the second story to directly affect Donald Trump: The New York Times published an investigation earlier today that ultimately uncovered the President of the United States’ tax documentation. These documents show that the year he won the election, Donald Trump paid only $ 750 in federal taxes. After a year as President of the United States, he paid 750. And, in ten of the past 15 years, he hasn’t paid a single dollar in taxes.

