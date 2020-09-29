Letters to the Director | Opinion

1st cycle neglected

When I read Clara Viana’s article in PUBLIC on the age of teachers, I remembered teachers in the 1st cycle who, in addition to their age, have greater psychological distress than their colleagues in other cycles. . That is why in the days of the “other lady” they had retired earlier. Democracy has unfortunately not yet studied them and how “stressful” it is to teach 6,7, 8 or 10 year olds. With unstructured families, impossible schedules and homework that doesn’t even allow teachers to rest on weekends.

In my opinion, as a former teacher in a higher school, this cycle is the most important in the training of our children and we all know how teachers in this cycle later remember with homesickness which rarely exists in the other cycles. Minister of Education, in-depth reform is needed in this cycle. It would be one of the most meritorious works of his ministry.

Borges Simão, Torres Novas

Frei Bento Domingues and Ferreira Fernandes

Last Sunday’s PUBLIC was in itself an indispensable case of study and collective reflection of which few other newspapers can be proud, such is the humanity of writing that it has offered us. Frei Bento Domingues, on page 15, and Ferreira Fernandes, on page 24, sent readers a writing that has always been known as auguring all that journalistic intelligence and humanism should bring, he still carried, in these two Sunday chronicles – like gold! – the touch of silk and the perfume of perfection with which we are honored to be “ours” because they are lucid, sincere and courageous Portuguese, giving face and pity to those who have no voice and who are the majority of those who read them.

The two chronicles masterfully written and with a clarity that allows anyone to reach, made me feel crushed by the shoulders of giants and nourished my conviction that it is worth touching the crust of the usual lightnesses of certain writers – a sort of famous walker – this fashionable, they are not at the service of the community because they put their knowledge (sometimes so little…!) at the service of the king, mingling with the chroniclers of the kingdom.

Neither Frei Bento Domingues nor Ferreira Fernandes can be directly grateful for the gift they gave me when I read their far-sighted and fruitful reflections and, for this reason, I would very much like to use this space to express my gratitude for to have captioned so well the thought of those who, like me, cannot go so far in writing.

Reviews of the restaurant Maria Morais Mendes, Vila Nova de Gaia

