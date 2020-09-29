Schools should “teach students to better manage their emotions” | academic year 2020

The young Portuguese were mostly bored, worried and sad during the lockdown dictated by the pandemic. The first conclusion to be drawn from the survey carried out by the Gulbenkian Foundation among 1031 boys and girls, aged 8 to 25, to understand how they managed their emotions during the pandemic, is quite clear: “The young Portuguese, in especially young people and girls were not ready to face the brutal change that has entered everyone’s life ”, summarizes Pedro Cunha, director of the Gulbenkian Knowledge program. And the question that arises, at a time when Portugal is on the verge of a second wave of infections by the new coronavirus, is the following: how can schools take advantage of this face-to-face return to help young people to better manage their emotions in a new period of possible confinement?

continue reading