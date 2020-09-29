International
Healthy neighborhoods program spread across the country
In the nearly three weeks that the Healthy Neighborhoods Program Settlement Project – in which the government mandated a multidisciplinary team coordinated by Helena Roseta to address pressing issues in communities unraveled by the covid-19 pandemic – was in public consultation, 750 contributions were received and 820 territories with potential for intervention were identified in 140 counties of the continent – the autonomous regions are excluded from the program.
