“It is urgent to renew the ‘machine”, defends the candidate of JS | Interview

These days, the free time of Miguel Costa Matos, the youngest member of this legislature, is divided between the audit documents of Novo Banco and the North American series Ratched, a drama that addresses mental health. In an interview with PÚBLICO, the candidate for the leadership of the Socialist Youth (JS) points to party structures that “have already disappointed many people” and promises to “reinvent participation in politics” so that it achieves people in a “dusty” way. To know more than the successive agreements of the left, he says that “it is urgent to renew the” thing “” because he sees the central block as “incompatible” with the values ​​of the PS. legislative agreement.

