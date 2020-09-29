His wife called 911: Trump’s former campaign manager arrested – politically

Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was demoted in July, has been arrested by police and taken to a psychiatric ward.

A report from the police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, published Monday (local time), shows that Parscale’s wife Candice Parscale called the officers Sunday because she feared her husband would attempt suicide. After the 44-year-old, who was under the influence of alcohol, left his home at the request of the police, he was overwhelmed by the emergency services.

Republican Trump had replaced Parscale with his deputy Bill Stepien in mid-July. Trump announced at the time that Parscale would remain a senior advisor to the election campaign team and responsible for digital strategies.

Previously, a controversial election campaign by Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the corona pandemic, had turned into a debacle as thousands of seats in the hall were left empty. Parscale also came under fire for campaign spending. Trump is behind his US Democrats challenger Joe Biden in polls. The election is on November 3.

According to the police report, Candice Parscale had met the police in front of the house. She testified that during an argument Brad Parscale loaded her a gun – he was drunk. She then fled the house and heard a loud bang afterwards.

Brad Parscale had threatened to shoot himself several times in the past week. Police have released a camera recording of an officer talking to Parscale over the phone to get out of his house unarmed.

Police confiscated ten firearms at Parscale

The recording shows how Parscale – wearing only shorts and a cap with a visor and a can of beer in hand – leaves the house. “She started by saying all this shit,” Parscale says, before the six-foot man is thrown to the ground by emergency services and handcuffed behind his back. “I haven’t done anything,” he shouts several times.

According to the police report, Candice Parscale had bruises on her arms that she said were from a previous physical fight with her husband.

The police report also stated that the police had confiscated ten Parscale firearms. Due to Parscale’s violent behavior, due to his alcohol consumption, agitated mental state and previous suicide threats, it was decided to take the 44-year-old to a psychiatric hospital.

The basis is a Florida law that permits a psychiatric examination, even against the will of the person concerned, if it could pose a threat to himself or others.

Tim Murtaugh, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said Monday, “Our thoughts are with Brad and his family as we wait for all the facts to come to light.”

According to US media, Murtaugh made attacks on Parscale by Democrats and Trump-critical Republicans on Sunday who were jointly responsible for the incident. “You should be ashamed of what you did to this man and his family,” he said. Trump initially did not comment on the arrest of Parscale, who had already played a major role in the successful 2016 election campaign. (Dpa)