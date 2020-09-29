Why strategy is essential when applying EU funds – Observer

Most of the € 12.9 billion that is the first tranche of funds that Portugal will receive from the European Union (EU) is not intended for businesses, but rather applied in the orbit of the state.

This allocation of resources raises the fundamental question of the need, for the country, for a strategy for applying the funds that the recovery plan, at European level, allocates to Portugal and which will reach around 58 billion in a decade (between loans and subsidies).

This strategy is fundamental, because the receipt of such high funds, and their correct application, is a unique opportunity for the future development of the country.

It is true that the social vulnerabilities existing in Portuguese society and the investment in infrastructure (digital, physical – such as, for example, in the railway -, etc.) and in systems (health, education, etc. ) require the application of state resources, but the creation of wealth, in a market economy, of private initiative, is done by private sector companies.

The satisfaction of social needs by the State, in the short term, cannot overshadow the decisive role of companies, because it is decisive in improving the living conditions of the population.

The competitiveness of the country, which is decisive for economic growth and for achieving increasing levels of well-being, also depends on a modern and efficient state, but it depends decisively and fundamentally on a private sector that produces goods and services. competitive services in a globalized world.

To assert that the country needs a strong state to support families and businesses, as the Prime Minister recently mentioned, is a tautology which, however, hides and avoids the fundamental question of whether this is the sector. public or companies which we should channel, mainly and preferably, the significant funds that the country will receive from the EU.

The answer to this fundamental question is the observation that market economies, of private initiative, with social protection, are those which provide their populations with higher levels of prosperity and well-being.

The State naturally has an important role to play, as in social protection and in the fight against inequalities, in the regulation and prevention of abuses and dominant positions in the economy and in the exercise of sovereign functions, but in free and democratic societies, businesses and the private sector are the engine and origin of the development of countries.

In fact, it must be recognized that in the (rare) countries where the state assumes a decisive role, this situation corresponds to bankrupt societies, widespread poverty and the suppression of individual freedoms (as, for example, the case of Venezuela and North Korea).

It is true that in China, the most populous country and the second largest economy in the world, the communist state (and public enterprises) have a decisive and fundamental role, but the growth of the economy is due to its integration into the chains value and state capitalism that uses market forces at the national and global levels.

In this case too, there is a totalitarian regime, with the suppression of individual freedoms (vote, speech, etc.) and if this state regime has seen the passage of hundreds of millions of people from extreme poverty to the best conditions of life, this was mainly due to globalization and the integration of its economy into the world market, and not to a state that followed the Marxist theory of a centralized economy.

This question of strategy and the role of business and the private sector in economic and social development is particularly relevant in the current context, in which the government, of an ideological nature, asserts that the decisions that shape the future of the country, such as the approval The budget and the application of European funds will have to be taken with the support of the far left.

We know that the extreme left parties – PCP and BE – want a communist-type model of society, in which the State is the engine of economic initiative, defending the nationalization of fundamental sectors of the economy and not tolerating than private initiative. Along with this stance, they are staunch opponents of the European project, fighting for Portugal to leave the EU (by the way, one has to wonder what the terrible social and human costs would be without EU help).

This situation contains a number of contradictions on the part of the governing party, with serious consequences for the country and for the Portuguese:

How is it possible to have a strategy for the country based on an alliance between the PS and the extreme left parties, while they defend different and opposing principles and values? The PS (believing that it remains faithful to the principles which have always guided it), defending a market economy, of private initiative, the participation of Portugal in Europe, in international organizations such as NATO and in the euro zone ; and the extreme left parties defending exactly the opposite? How to allocate the resources allocated to Portugal by the EU with this insatiable split in the country’s development strategy?

The answer to these questions lies in the action and practice of the ruling party during the years it has led so far.

Its action over the past five years has always been of a tactical nature and marked by the abandonment of a strategic line of structural reforms (because its implementation has not been tolerated by the ideology of the far left – as, for example, in the case of the participation of the social and private sector in health, or in the case of measures taken by the previous government in the world of work, such as for example the bank of hours).

This lack of strategy and the lack of structural reforms (which are not possible with this support solution for the far left, for the reasons mentioned) result in the future commitment to the development of the country and better conditions for life for the people.

At the beginning, the government’s discourse on the fight against austerity, which moreover resulted from the state of virtual bankruptcy in which a previous PS government had left the country, allowed this tactical attitude and this convergence of interests. of the PS and of the extreme parties. on the left: the PS, because it allowed it to form a government (despite the loss of the elections and without excluding that the expression of this defeat could have been even greater, perhaps making the machine impractical, if the leader of this party had, before the elections, clearly informed the voters of what he was going to do) and the extreme left parties because it allowed them to participate in the sphere of power to increase their influence – and, in the case of the PCP, to stop the decline of the union environment.

The population, feeling a certain improvement in its income (which the previous government had already announced) was available to support the PS government, but without having the impression that it (due to the contradiction of the alliance that it formed) sacrificed the interests of this government. the same population to have a more competitive society capable of generating better living conditions in the future.

The proof of this statement is that this government solution, with the support of the far left, wasted a very favorable situation to achieve strong economic growth and create the conditions for a more prosperous country with better opportunities and a better level of well-being. , in particular for the most disadvantaged strata.

In fact, until the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a unique set of positive external factors: strong growth in the EU with direct effects on the Portuguese economy; very low interest rates due to the policy of the European Central Bank; strong expansion of tourism due to the difficulties, in large part, of the countries with which Portugal competes; historically low oil costs. And despite this, the growth recorded in the country has been mediocre, much lower than that of the countries with which we compare ourselves.

Portugal has already been overtaken, in terms of wealth per capita, even by the backward countries emerging from the collapse of the Soviet Union, with the hope, today, that in a few years, if this situation continues, this will be on the tail of Europe. in the ranking of the 27 countries, in terms of GDP per capita, only with Greece behind it.

All this situation reveals and justifies the enormous importance of a strategy for the country, which is present in the application of the significant funds that Portugal will receive from the EU, so that this time too, a unique opportunity is not missed, a strategy that cannot be replaced by any plan with the enumeration and list of a set of actions and investments to be carried out with these resources.