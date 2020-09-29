China adds 44 days without local cases – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps to ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

China reached 44 consecutive days without local covid-19 infections on Tuesday, but recorded 12 cases from abroad in the past 24 hours.

The Chinese Health Commission said the imported cases were diagnosed in the municipality of Shanghai (east) and in the provinces of Sichuan (southwest), Fujian (southeast) and Shaanxi (northwest). .

Authorities said that in the past 24 hours, 13 patients had been released, so the number of active infected people in the Asian country was 184.

Since the start of the pandemic, China has recorded 85,332 people infected and 4,634 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Chinese authorities have reported that 832,332 people who have had close contact with infected people are under medical surveillance in China, of which 7,729 are still under surveillance.

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million lives and more than 33.1 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

After Europe took over from China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.