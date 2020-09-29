UNITED STATES. Oregon shooting kills several – Observe

A shooting on Monday afternoon in the town of Salem, capital of the North American state of Oregon, resulted in the deaths of several people, police confirmed, without giving the exact number of victims , including the suspect.

It was 12:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. in Lisbon) when the police were alerted to a possible situation with hostages in a residence in Salem. A trained negotiator was contacted by telephone with the suspect, but “shots were fired”. Several people died, including the suspect. No officer was injured, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said, without specifying whether the person responsible for the situation had been shot by authorities.

At the scene of the investigation in eastern Salem, where officials say shots were fired in a “possible hostage-taking”. Authorities at @MCSOInTheKnow called the incident a shooting incident involving a police officer and said no MPs were injured. pic.twitter.com/xy6gF1gTuw

“At the moment, there is no reason to believe that there is a major danger to the community,” said the same statement.

According to The Oregonian, the sheriff’s office and state police, called to investigate the case due to police involvement in the shooting, declined to comment or provide further information on the deaths. The same local newspaper said at least one officer fired his gun.