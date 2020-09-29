Guterres mourns a million dead, says the world must learn from its mistakes – Observe

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps to ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

The United Nations Secretary-General lamented the “appalling” toll of Covid-19, which now exceeds one million worldwide, and urged society to learn from its mistakes to overcome the pandemic.

“Our world must regret a terrible number today: the loss of a million lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” António Guterres said in a video message. “They were mothers and fathers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues,” said the UN chief.

Guterres said that while the end of the pandemic is not yet in sight, the world can “overcome this challenge”, but in order to do so, everyone must “learn from their mistakes.”

“Responsible leadership is essential. Science is important. Cooperation is important. Disinformation kills, ”he warned.

The Portuguese called on the entire population to do everything in their power to save lives, including keeping a physical distance, wearing a mask and washing their hands, while waiting for a vaccine. “Although we remember so many lives lost, we never forget that our future depends on solidarity: as a united people and as a united nations,” he concluded.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than a million lives and more than 33.1 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China. After Europe took over from China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.