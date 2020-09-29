TAP saves $ 1 billion by delaying purchase of 15 planes – Observer

TAP has postponed the purchase of 15 aircraft as part of a renegotiation of the airline’s fleet renewal plan. A postponement that will save about a billion dollars.

The news is brought forward this Tuesday by the Jornal de Negócios.

The former management of TAP had agreed with Airbus to order 71 planes by 2025. However, given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on activity, the airline has postponed the delivery of the aircraft until 2021. planned for this year. In addition, it also managed to postpone the majority of the fleet from 2025 to 2027, which was due to be delivered between 2021 and 2022.

This renegotiation of the deal with Airbus has resulted in a reduction of around a billion dollars in the investment planned for 2021 and 2022, which is also read in Business.