Trump’s tax disclosures are a ‘national security’ issue – Observer

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said Monday that the revelations about the tax returns of the president, Republican Donald Trump, are a “national security” problem.

In an interview with NBC television, Pelosi spoke of the revelations made following an investigation by the American daily The New York Times into the income tax returns of the President of the United States of America (USA).

According to the survey, the President of the United States paid only $ 750 (645 euros) in federal taxes in 2016, the year of his election, and just as much in 2017.

The leader of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives said that the disclosure of this information compromises the security of the country, as it may be evidence of possible interference by other countries, lobbies, in the governance of the leader. state in the last four. years. “This president seems to have a debt of over $ 400 million. Whose? To different countries? What is the leverage [dae dívida] who has? In my opinion, it is a matter of national security, ”explained the Democrat in an interview quoted by the Spanish agency Efe.

Pelosi also urged Trump to clarify these doubts: “We take an oath to protect and defend [o país]. This president is the commander [das Forças Armadas norte-americanas]. He has a credit risk of several hundred million dollars. Whose? The public has the right to know “”.

The New York newspaper has published the first of several work to be launched in the coming days which focus on 20 years of multi-million dollar tax returns. “You have paid no income tax in 10 of the previous 15 years [a 2016], in large part because it brought in more money lost than won, ”writes the American daily.

In the 15 years leading up to his presidency, Trump paid no taxes on 10 of them – and twice it was only $ 750 a year.

The tax returns of the former real estate mogul, president since 2016 and candidate for re-election in November, are at the center of a legal battle because Trump has consistently refused to release them, unlike his predecessors. “The New York Times has obtained tax information for more than 20 years from Trump and the hundreds of companies that make up his group, including detailed information about his first two years in office. This does not include your 2018 or 2019 income statements, ”write the research authors, who promise more information in the days to come.

In a parallel text, the newspaper’s editor, Dean Baquet, writes that “the records show a significant difference between what Trump has told the public and what he has revealed to federal tax authorities over the years.”

“These revelations underscore why citizens want to know their president’s finances: Trump’s business appears to have benefited from his position and his numerous holding companies have created potential conflicts between his financial interests and the nation’s diplomatic interests,” Baquet added.

Trump Group lawyer Alan Garten told The New York Times that “most, if not all, the facts appear to be incorrect,” adding that the president “has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government , including the payment of millions of personal taxes since he announced his candidacy in 2015 ”.

Unlike all his predecessors since the 1970s, Donald Trump, whose family group is not listed on the stock exchange and who has made his fortune a campaign argument, refuses to publish his tax returns and is fighting a battle to prevent his disclosure. This lack of transparency has fueled speculation about the extent of his fortune or possible conflicts of interest.

The disclosure of that investigation comes two days before Trump and Democrat Joe Biden clash in the first debate ahead of the presidential election, which takes place on November 3.