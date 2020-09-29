“Höcke wing” too strong in the AfD: last AfD founder Adam leaves party politics

With the publicist Konrad Adam (78), the last of the three founders of the AfD is now leaving the party. “I will no longer be a member of the AfD on January 1, 2021,” Adam told the German news agency in Berlin. He no longer sees a future for the AfD as a “bourgeois-conservative” force, justifying his decision.

The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland, accused Adam of always protecting himself from “south-wing extremists such as Andreas Kalbitz and the Thuringian state chairman Björn Höcke”. He thus contributed to the fact that the influence of the extreme right wing in the party grew steadily. In addition, the AfD is on the wrong track with its negative attitude to environmental and climate protection, criticized Adam, who belongs to the Hessian state organization.

The conservative journalist is one of the founders of the AfD. In 2013 he took over the party chairmanship together with Frauke Petry and Bernd Lucke. Lucke left the AfD in July 2015 after being voted out at a tumultuous party convention in Essen. He was followed by numerous members assigned to the economically liberal wing.

Adam criticizes AfD for lacking a socio-political concept

Adam failed at the time with his candidacy for the post of assessor. Most recently he was only active in the AfD-affiliated Desiderius Erasmus Foundation, which is led by former CDU member Erika Steinbach and of which he is still honorary chairman. Petry left the AfD in the fall of 2017. Since then, she has been an unregistered member of the Bundestag.

Adam criticized lobbyists’ excessive influence on the AfD’s parliamentary work. “There is also lobbyism among other parties, but lobbyists dominate the AfD in a way that makes credible politics impossible.” This applies, for example, to transport policy and agricultural policy.

Adam also finds it worth criticizing that in its seventh year the AfD still has no socio-political concept to demonstrate. “In the AfD, the inability to compromise is a congenital anomaly,” sums up the former party chairman. At the end of 2012, he decided to found a party together with like-minded people because Germany did not have a ‘real opposition party’ at the time, he says afterwards.

Adam: “Höcke wing” in the AfD is getting stronger

This was also evident during the “refugee crisis” of 2015. In the meantime, however, the “Höck wing” in the AfD has become stronger. This is especially noticeable in the eastern regional associations. A split in the AfD into an East and a West party can no longer be ruled out.

At times, he was accused by AfD members that his criticism was merely an expression of his frustration that he was no longer elected to party offices, Adam said. But this is wrong. “After my candidacy at the 2015 Essen Party Congress failed, I was silent for three years before making my criticism public.”

Especially the AfD, as a party that runs the slogan “We are the Basic Law”, should not simply ignore financial irregularities and violations of the statutes. This is exactly what has happened several times in recent years. (dpa)