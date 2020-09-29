In the OECD, there are only two countries with more staff shortages in schools than Portugal | Education

PISA tests were performed by computer in 2018 Sergio Azenha

The lack of staff in schools places Portugal in third place in the ranking of countries with the greatest shortage of human resources in public education. This is one of the results that emerges from surveys carried out by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2018, during the latest PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) tests, aimed at assessing the literacy of students. pupils at 15 years old. .

