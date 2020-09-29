Isabel dos Santos challenges the nationalization of Efacec – Observer

Winterfell, which is owned by businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, challenged the nationalization of Efacec. Winterfell, which held 71.73% of Efacec’s share capital – actions that the government decided to nationalize in July – says it was not heard before nationalization and stresses that the remaining shares were not subject to nationalization .

The government “temporarily” nationalizes the part of Isabel dos Santos in Efacec. But it should stay until the end of the year

In a statement sent to editors, Isabel dos Santos’ company considers that the nationalization “violated a set of legal precepts” and argues that only its actions have been nationalized and not those of the remaining shareholders, also stressing that “the a purely temporary act of nationalization ”, leading to an“ immediate resale of the nationalized shares to individuals ”.

The company also underlines “the absence of a preliminary hearing of Winterfell before the nationalization and unlike the other shareholders heard by the government, which constitutes discrimination and a violation of the principle of equality of the right of establishment and the right of movement. capital ”. . A situation which will have a “financial repercussion” on the company, he said.

The lawsuit was filed on September 25 before the Supreme Administrative Court.

