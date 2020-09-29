Corona Summit in the Chancellery: Will the pandemic traffic light come to all of Germany? – Politics

The goal of the Corona summit between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state prime minister on Tuesday from 2 p.m. is clear: the primary goal must be to keep schools and childcare facilities open and not jeopardize the reboot of the economy, said Chancellor Merkel. in advance in an internal round.

All of you in the group agree. But then it stops with the similarities. Given the increasing number of new infections in Germany, old rifts are tearing open again, just like at the height of the pandemic. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder argues for a nationwide uniform course based on the number of infections, as is happening now. In a number of cases, similar measures would need to be taken across the country. He has a traffic light system in mind. Berlin already has one.

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet is in favor of including more values ​​than the contamination figures. This also includes the number of intensive care beds occupied and the positive percentage in the tests. But he also advocates a kind of traffic light.

The Prime Ministers of Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony, Reiner Haseloff and Michael Kretschmer (both CDU), had contradicted the demands for general tightening over the weekend.

Meanwhile, just before the start of the summit, an initial draft from the federal government for talks with the prime minister was leaked. In general, the federal government proposes a regionally tiered procedure – not blanket measures. Given the number of infections, no further opening steps should be allowed at the moment, the paper continues.

The details of the design:

Rules for restaurants and serving alcohol

In order to enable correct contact tracking, regulatory authorities must be able to prove violations of false personal information in restaurants with a minimum fine of 50 euros.

According to the draft, federal and state governments are calling on citizens to take responsibility. When visiting bars, restaurants and events, they must “support the rapid detection and management of corona outbreaks” by providing accurate and complete personal information and contact details.

In particularly affected regions, the federal government also wants to limit the amount of alcohol served under certain conditions. In order to minimize contamination in the catering industry, as the number of infections increases, “time-limited bans on alcohol should be issued”.

Will there be new guidelines for private parties Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

Private parties and limit values ​​for new infections

It is unclear whether the stated maximum numbers only apply to private parties if certain limit values ​​for new infections are exceeded.

In the design, it is stated in so-called square brackets that the federal states would set rules for the number of participants in festivals if the number of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a neighborhood is exceeded within seven days. This means that the critical number of new infections for this scheme has yet to be negotiated in the conference.

A determination of lower values ​​by a state or a municipality remains possible after the design. Exceptions can be made for announced celebrations with hygiene plans approved by the health department.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Monday warned of a significant increase in the number of infections Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

If in a neighborhood more than 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants are infected within 7 days, further measures must be taken, the newspaper continues. In particular, the number of participants should then be further limited – according to the ideas of the federal government, to a maximum of 10 participants in private rooms and a maximum of 25 participants in public spaces.

Early warning system planned – Corona warning light not explicitly stated

A corona warning light proposed by NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) and Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is not explicitly mentioned. However, it is said that before the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reaches 50, the Länder would “establish an appropriate early warning system to avoid exceeding this incidence as much as possible”.

Fever clinics for fall and winter

Given the increasing number of corona infections and the expected flu wave in the fall and winter, the federal government is proposing the use of fever ambulances. The federal and state governments must immediately present a concept of how to avoid overload, especially in hospitals and general practice.

Such a concept should explore the possibilities of fever outpatient clinics, specialist consultation hours and specialist practices. At the same time, risk groups in particular should be vaccinated against seasonal flu as a precaution.

AHA formula must be supplemented with “L” for ventilation

Especially in the cold season, two more letters need to be added to the current “AHA” formula for distance, hygiene and everyday masks: “C” for Corona warning app and “L” for ventilation. “Regular ventilation in all private and public areas can significantly reduce the risk of infection,” it says.

Appeal to the citizen’s personal responsibility

“Given the falling temperatures, increased time spent in enclosed spaces in the fall and winter, and the approaching flu season, we now need to be particularly careful,” the design admonishes. This is especially true in the field of leisure activities and private parties, which have recently been shown to be the main causers of regional infection.

The primary aim of the measures must be to continue to operate schools and childcare facilities on site and not jeopardize the reboot of the economy.

Education Minister Karliczek: Provide school activities

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek called for more efforts to ensure that the school was running smoothly. She is “worried that the pandemic will put school education at risk again,” the CDU politician told the editorial network in Germany.

The number of students in quarantine is still manageable, but it doesn’t have to stay that way. Society could avoid this if the ground rules for fighting the pandemic are enforced. “But this discipline must also be applied by all those involved in the schools themselves.”

Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) Photo: Markus Schreiber / AP POOL / dpa

Chancellor warns of an exponential rise in corona numbers

According to information from participants, Merkel warned at a video conference of the CDU presidium on Monday about a significant increase in new corona infections in Germany. If these develop weekly, there will be 19,200 new infections per day at Christmas. The Chancellor had extrapolated that, he said.

Merkel and the prime ministers last discussed pandemic measures at the end of August. Even then, celebrations in private and family circles, which are one of the main reasons for the increasing number of infections, caused concern. At the time, the federal and state governments could not agree on national caps for the number of participants. (dpa)