Isabel dos Santos tries to challenge the nationalization of Efacec | Companies

Winterfell, the Isabel dos Santos company that controlled Efacec, today announced that it had filed an appeal on September 25 with the Supreme Administrative Court, where it intends to challenge the decision of the Portuguese government, which nationalized the actions of the Angolan business woman. detained in Portuguese society.

“The company Winterfell, within the framework of the exercise of its rights, informs that following the publication in the Diário da República of July 2, 2020 of Decree-Law n ° 33-A / 2020, in the legal terms competent and in the quality expropriated, presented on September 25, before the Supreme Administrative Court, an action contesting the administrative act and the decision of the government to nationalize its shares in Efacec ”, he informs in a press release.

At the beginning of July, the government nationalized the 71.7% stake held by Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos in Efacec, a solution that will allow the subsequent privatization of the company, at a time when close to a ten investors were interested in your purchase.

The decree was immediately promulgated by the President of the Republic, with the justification that “the measure taken is crucial and imperative to prevent the irreversible emptying of a company of great importance to the Portuguese economy, both externally and internally and in terms of employment, both in terms of innovation and national industrial production ”and which has“ the agreement of the remaining private shareholders ”, aimed at“ the simultaneous opening of the process of reprivatization of the post now subject to the ‘public intervention’.

