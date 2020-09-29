The ‘Super Bowl’ in the presidential election campaign: what matters in the first TV duel between Trump and Biden – politics

It’s a confrontation, cameras and microphones capture everything: facial expressions, gestures, posture, every deep breath, every sigh, smile, head shaking, nervousness. There is no way out.

Because the climax of the US presidential election is imminent. The “Super Bowl” of politics: Next Tuesday, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet for the first time in Cleveland, Ohio, US. The nation is watching. The first TV debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton four years ago had 84 million viewers. The record can be broken this time.

Another record will certainly be broken. The incumbent operator is 74 years old and the challenger is 77 years old. Two very old white men compete for power. Who will be the most powerful man in the world in the next four years? It’s about nothing less.

Trump’s strength: his bad image. The vernacular says, once the reputation is ruined, it is quite uninhibited. Trump’s supporters know everything that is being spread about him: the inexplicable relationship with Russia, sexism and racism, his lies, his short temper, the issue of taxes. And they don’t mind. You hold him. The Republicans are united behind him. Also white, evangelical, male churchgoers. Obviously, nothing can shake this loyalty. What does a Trump use to expose himself in a televised debate? It will be difficult.

Trump’s Weakness: His Response to the Corona Pandemic. The president rocked back and forth. For a long time he refused to wear a mask, the virus was no worse than the flu, he said, and spread crude theories about drugs, vaccines and the risk of infection. That quickly took revenge. More than 200,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. The US is one of the hardest hit countries by the virus.

Biden’s strength: its pure image. Empathy, Trust, Integrity: When it comes to character questions, the challenger gets good values ​​in surveys. Time and again, he stood by the side of the victims, be it natural disasters, racism or unemployment. America should become decent again: this is Biden’s alternative to Trump’s MAGA (“Make America Great Again”).

Voters don’t just want to know who they are voting against

Biden’s weakness: his advanced age. Sometimes he seems unfocused, does not finish sentences, talks confused. Perhaps that’s why his public appearances were rare. Biden doesn’t want people to talk about him, but about Trump’s “miserable record.” But that’s a risky strategy. Voters want to know not only who they are voting for, but also who is leading them.

The TV debate should focus on six topics for 90 minutes: the Supreme Court, most notably the successor to Liberal Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died just over a week ago; the corona pandemic; the economy; Racism and the continuing violence in many cities after George Floyd’s death; about Trump and Biden’s earlier political record; and finally the integrity of the presidential election itself. Trump has thus far avoided the question of whether he will acknowledge the election results. Since the form of the debate is rather rigid – the moderator asks, the candidates answer two minutes each – it depends on the details. The first basic rule is: the how beats the what. Appearance is more important than content.

The second basic rule is: whoever presented better than expected of him wins. In this regard, Trump had developed a useful strategy. For weeks he denounced Biden as old, senile and capricious, until the image of ‘Sleepy Joe’ stuck in the mind. Then he turned and affirmed that the Democrat was a good speaker. How does that fit together? Quite simply, if Biden were to be alert and alert in the TV debate, he would be baptized by incentivising drugs, Trump speculates. So however it turns out, in the end the US president wants to be able to say, I was right.

Biden: Trump is like Goebbels

Biden, in turn, who had long avoided attacking Trump directly, went on the attack last Saturday. Trump is somewhat like Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, he said in an interview. “You tell a lie long enough, repeat it, repeat it – and ultimately it counts as common knowledge.” Trump, the dangerous demagogue and notorious liar: This characterization is meant to be a sounding board for all statements made by the incumbent party.

Trump will try to portray himself as an assertive doer who puts America’s enemies in their place, is not afraid of confrontation, and most importantly has made the country economically strong again. To this day, Trump scores very well in surveys when it comes to business literacy.

He criticizes the leadership in China for the corona pandemic thwarting his plans on this point. The central charge against his opponents will be that they lean to the left, do not distance themselves from violent protesters, and weaken America internally and externally.

Only five percent of the voters are still undecided

Above all, Biden wants Trump to beat himself. He relies on the consistently low popularity ratings. Biden should appear focused and speak directly to the Americans. He must not allow himself to be provoked or give rise to the suspicion that he is too old for the office. His main charge against Trump will be that he has failed in the fight against Covid-19 and is a threat to American democracy.

Who will win, who will lose? The third basic rule is: This is mainly determined by the spin doctors, the artists in the media, the users of social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. On Twitter in particular, there is continuous commentary during the broadcast. The own candidate is shamelessly praised, the opposing candidate mercilessly beaten. Everyone tries to get a hesitant audience on their side.

But does the audience fluctuate? Only five percent of the voters are still undecided. The vast majority have long passed judgment. Five percent? That doesn’t sound like much. But if you look at the research distances between Trump and Biden in the “battlefield states,” you will quickly notice: This five percent can decide the election.