Repository, no thanks ?!: What divine madness – politics

Rarely have I followed such a stupid discussion from the beginning as the one about the definitive nuclear waste repository. But I didn’t let the police spray me with a water cannon at minus 20 degrees Celsius in Brokdorf 40 years ago, just to have to listen to this waste from Söder and others today.

They drove off in a racing car without brakes, and now nobody wants to install them, that’s really absurd. And the Bavarian government, in its infinite wisdom, has even decided in its coalition agreement that Bavaria is not a suitable location. Motto: “Fuck the Scientists”. We are who we are!

If it worked on the polluter pays principle, then the rock layer directly below the Bavarian State Chancellery would be ideal. They were always there for nuclear energy and gladly used it – most German nuclear power plants are in the south. “With lederhosen, laptop and repository” is also a great advertising slogan, at least better than “We don’t want anything, not even standard German”.

As an alternative, you can take the Allianz-Arena from me, which also fits in the bright future of Bayern Munich. But that’s exactly how the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony pisses me off. Gorleben is out, for reasons that are not right, and what does Mr. Weil say? “Seen from Lower Saxony, that is the excellent result.”

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Wow, 1.9 billion euros has been buried here, completely in vain and in vain, an excellent result! The most important thing is that the garbage and the protesters are gone and that there is peace in your own garden. On the Becquerel shell, which is open downwards, Söder and Weil shine like each other.

But actually Söder and Weil aren’t much different from the usual Berliners who are new builders everywhere, except in their eyes, that doesn’t work at all – not in my backyard! And they will all say that more than half of the country is on the list, what a pointless process. Bohnsdorfs is there and Müggelheim, the two runways of BER, after all, not the new terminal either.

But Zehlendorf, Reinickendorf and Spandau are there, of all places Spandau! This is best suited as a repository for burnt-out political careers. A nuclear depot underneath a big city – why is such nonsense even written down?

Video 28/09/2020, 14:02 01:21 min What to do with nuclear waste Gorleben looking for a repository

And then this divine madness: the camp should, no, provide security for a million years. The government cannot guarantee safety for a month. To make the situation clear: the warehouse must be ready in 2050, so in thirty years. Anything could happen in thirty years.

(You can also listen to this Lorenz Maroldt tirade here on Radio Eins.)

Until then, Bavaria may be ruled by socialism, the earth will be flat again, 10 million Berliners live in Uckermark villages, and have to row to go shopping because of the floods from climate change. What a throwback. They would like to shoot the politicians on the moon, or rather directly on Mars, and the nuclear waste right behind it, maybe Elon Musk can help with his rockets.

The layers under the new Tesla factory also lend themselves perfectly for a storage place, it turned out. And if the electric SUV doesn’t become a business model in the long run, Musk could send nuclear waste to hell for a lot of money. The search for a repository should now take ten years, that’s a safe job. If you are lucky with the responsible federal agency, you will find gold or oil or the philosopher’s stone. Only they will not find peace with a technology invented for war. Not in Bavaria, not in Gorleben and certainly not in Spandau.