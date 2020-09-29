Economic sentiment continues to slowly recover in the eurozone in September – Observer

In September, the economic climate indicator maintained the recovery trajectory in the euro zone after sharp declines linked to Covid-19, but at a slower pace, due to the “growing pessimism” of industry and services.

Estimates from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs (DG ECFIN), released today, show that “in September 2020, the recovery in the economic sentiment indicator continued, albeit at a slightly slower pace ”, both in the euro area and in the European Union (EU).

Based on business and consumer surveys, DG ECFIN data shows that the business climate indicator increased by 3.6 points in the euro area to 91.1 and by 3.4 points in the ‘EU at 90.2.

“The indicator, in both regions, has so far recovered nearly 70% of the combined losses of March and April,” observes this organization.

To justify this slowdown in the recovery, according to DG ECFIN, “the growing pessimism in industry, retail trade, construction and, in particular, in services”, offset by renewed consumer confidence.

By country, the economic climate indicator recovered in particular in Italy (+8.4), France (+5.8), the Netherlands (+2.1), Spain (+1.6 ) and Germany (+1.2)).

As regards the indicator of employment expectations, DG ECFIN mentions an increase for the fifth consecutive month (+2.3 points to 91.8 in the euro zone and 2.4 points to 91.8 in EU).