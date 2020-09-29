United Arab Emirates announce space mission to the Moon with “Rashad” – Observer

A senior UAE official said on Tuesday that the country plans to send a spacecraft with an unmanned vehicle to the moon in 2024.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the announcement via the social network Twitter.

The announcement of the lunar mission comes shortly after the United Arab Emirates began the space mission to Mars this year.

المشاركة في استكشاف القمر جزء من استراتيجية الإمارات للفضاء .. لبناء إمكانات معرفية جديدة للدولة وبناء كوادر تخصصية .. .. والارتقاء بالبيئة العلمية والتقنية والبحثية في بلادنا .. وسيتم بناء المستكشف القمري 100% على أرض الدولة وبأيدي مهندسينا الإماراتيين .. pic.twitter. com / oBZSijecsG

– HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 29, 2020

The unmanned vehicle will be called “Rashid” in honor of Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the father of the current Sheikh.

If the moon mission is successful, the United Arab Emirates will become the fourth country to conduct lunar missions, after the United States, the former Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China.