Quim Torra calls for “democratic rupture” and “civil disobedience” in Catalonia | Spain

Independence protests returned to central Barcelona on Monday evening, after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Catalonia’s President Alejandro Garcia / EPA became known

A few hours after the conviction of the Spanish Supreme Court which upheld his conviction of a year and a half of disqualification, Quim Torra promised to fight in Europe “an unjust law applied in order to avenge those who defend human rights and universal ”. Reactions to the conviction also hit the streets, with demonstrations that brought together thousands of Catalans in different cities and a demonstration organized by the independence associations in central Barcelona.

continue reading